Delta-Fly Pharma Inc.: Phase I/II Study of DFP-10917 and Venetoclax in AML Patients Begins with Promising Initial Data

October 28, 2024 | 
1 min read

TOKUSHIMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following to the previous information on September 10th. 2024, we are excited to share our latest development status.


Enrollment of patients is progressing smoothly into the Phase I portion of the Phase I/II study of DFP-10917 combined with Venetoclax in AML patients previously treated with Venetoclax, one regimen. The first three patients are showing encouraging safety and efficacy results suggested further promising development.

The existing standard combination chemotherapy for AML patients is Azacitidine and Venetoclax, but it is not comfortable for AML patients. We’re trying to do a combination of DFP-10917 with Venetoclax, as an alternative safer AML therapy, objective NDA approval from the FDA in the US under possible collaboration with a global mega-pharma.

The Phase III study of DFP-10917 in relapsed/refractory AML patients is planned data cut-off as decreasing in the number of long-term survivors since then.

Please take notice of our own innovative approach for miserable cancer patients and contact us.

Contacts

Inquires
Yasundo Yamasaki, Ph.D.
Director, Business Development
Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc.
Head office: Tokushima 771-0117, Japan
Phone: +81-3-6231-1278
E-mail: yyamasaki1206@delta-flypharma.co.jp
Home page: https://www.delta-flypharma.co.jp/en/

