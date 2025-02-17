Delirium Market Size to Reach USD 294.0 Million by 2035, Impelled by Advancements in Early Detection.

The 7 major delirium market reached a value of USD 194.4 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 294.0 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.86% during 2025-2035. The market is driven by the emerging popularity of standardized assessment tools, including the confusion assessment method and the delirium observation screening scale, which enable non-psychiatrically trained clinicians to identify and diagnose the ailment accurately and quickly. Additionally, the development of targeted therapies and innovative treatments is further propelling the market growth.

Advances in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies: Driving the Delirium Market

Early detection and diagnostic technology advancements are playing a major role in driving the delirium market, enhancing timely diagnosis and patient management. Additionally, advances in recent technologies, such as biomarker studies, digital evaluation, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools, are revolutionizing early detection and clinical decision-making. Perhaps the most promising of these developments is the application of biomarkers to detect delirium at the molecular level. There have been potential blood-based and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers, for example, neurofilament light chain (NfL), inflammatory cytokines, and tau proteins, that can be used to distinguish delirium from other cognitive illnesses such as dementia. These biomarkers allow for early screening and risk stratification and more targeted and individualized treatment strategies. Other technologies, including digital cognitive testing and wearable devices, are transforming delirium detection. Bedside cognitive screening instruments and mobile apps offer immediate monitoring of a patient’s mental status, enabling early intervention before the symptoms escalate. Diagnostic algorithms based on artificial intelligence also improve accuracy and efficiency by processing large amounts of data, detecting subtle changes in cognition, and predicting delirium development in high-risk patients. Additionally, EEG-based diagnostics are becoming increasingly popular as a non-invasive tool to evaluate brain activity patterns of delirium. Portable EEG equipment and machine learning algorithms are enhancing rapid bedside detection, which are important assets in critical care and geriatric environments. With further advancements, these technologies will be responsible for fueling market expansion, expanding diagnosis rates, and enhancing treatment outcomes, thus lowering the healthcare burden of delirium.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The delirium market is growing because of the advancement of new therapies and medications that target the condition’s intricate pathophysiology. Recent progress in targeted drug treatments, neuroprotective agents, and personalized medicine is greatly enhancing treatment results and driving market expansion. A highly promising field in the treatment of delirium is the creation of drugs aimed at neuroinflammation. Studies have pinpointed critical inflammatory pathways, such as increased interleukin-6 (IL-6) and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), that play a role in the development of delirium. Anti-inflammatory medications and immune-modulating therapies are currently being investigated to reduce these impacts and avert cognitive deterioration in patients at high risk. Moreover, drugs that target acetylcholine, like cholinesterase inhibitors, are becoming noteworthy for their importance in maintaining neurotransmitter equilibrium and cognitive abilities. Likewise, glutamate modulators and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) agonists are under exploration for their ability to regulate brain function and lessen the intensity of delirium. Developments in drug repurposing and precision medicine are also aiding in the market’s expansion. Drugs created for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s, and schizophrenia are currently being researched for their effectiveness in treating delirium. Additionally, drug discovery powered by AI and biomarker-focused patient categorization is speeding up the progress of personalized treatment methods. As investment in research, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals rises, the landscape for delirium treatment is changing swiftly, bringing new hope for patients and lessening the long-term impact of this intricate condition.

Emerging Therapies in Delirium Market

Suvorexant: Merck & Co

Suvorexant is an orexin receptor antagonist that promotes sleep and is utilized for treating delirium. The medication functions by inhibiting orexin-1 and orexin-2 receptors in the brain. Orexins are neuropeptides that control alertness and arousal. By blocking orexin signaling, suvorexant facilitates the onset and sustenance of sleep, potentially assisting in the management of sleep disruptions and agitation associated with delirium. Enhanced sleep quality is believed to diminish neuroinflammation and cognitive decline, which are significant factors in delirium.

CN-105: CereNova

CN-105 is a synthetic peptide that mimics apolipoprotein E (ApoE) aimed at reducing neuroinflammation and safeguarding cognitive abilities in patients experiencing delirium. Its mechanism of action includes altering the natural immune response by focusing on toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) signaling, which significantly contributes to neuroinflammation. CN-105 aids in lowering excessive microglial activation and cytokine release, which helps to reduce blood-brain barrier disruption, oxidative stress, and neuronal damage. This neuroprotective effect is particularly beneficial for patients at an elevated risk of delirium, like those in intensive care units (ICUs) or post-surgery, where cognitive impairment due to inflammation is common.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA Suvorexant Merck & Co Orexin receptor type 1 antagonists; Orexin receptor type 2 antagonists Oral CN-105 CereNova Apolipoprotein E agonists Intravenous

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Delirium is provided in the final report…

Key Players in Delirium Market:

The key players in the Delirium market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Merck & Co, CereNova, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for delirium include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for delirium while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, which further increase the risk of delirium, thereby necessitating improved management strategies.

Furthermore, a major impetus for market growth is the development of early detection technologies. The convergence of biomarker-based diagnostics, digital cognitive tests, and AI-driven predictive models is enhancing delirium detection and intervention, resulting in improved patient outcomes. Wearable technology and EEG-based devices are also facilitating real-time monitoring, enabling clinicians to evaluate cognitive fluctuations better.

In addition to this, the increasing pipeline of new drugs is another prime driver of market growth. In the past, delirium treatment has largely centered on non-pharmacologic strategies. However, novel drug candidates such as orexin receptor antagonists (e.g., suvorexant) and neuroprotective drugs (e.g., CN-105) are attracting interest due to their therapeutic or preventive capabilities against delirium. Encouragement of delirium-related clinical research and expedited approval programs by the FDA is also driving innovation.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the delirium market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the delirium market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current delirium marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

