DELFI Diagnostics Names Dr. Amoolya Singh as Chief Technology Officer

Strategic appointment strengthens the company’s technology leadership as it seeks to revolutionize cancer diagnostics

BALTIMORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DELFI Diagnostics, Inc. , developer of accessible blood-based, liquid biopsy tests that deliver a new way to enhance early cancer detection, announced the appointment of Dr. Amoolya Singh as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Singh will spearhead DELFI Diagnostics’ strategic technology roadmap, advancing the company’s pioneering, AI-powered fragmentomics platform that unlocks unprecedented genomic insights at a transformative price. Dr. Singh joins a distinguished scientific leadership team whose innovations in early cancer detection and treatment monitoring are validated through groundbreaking clinical trials, global research partnerships, and seminal publications in leading medical journals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Singh as our Chief Technology Officer,” said Susan Tousi, CEO of DELFI Diagnostics. “Her exceptional track record in developing breakthrough genomic technologies and products, combined with her deep expertise in computational biology, make her the ideal leader to advance our mission of revolutionizing cancer detection through blood-based testing. Dr. Singh’s experience in building and scaling complex diagnostic platforms will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth and innovation.”

With over two decades of experience at the intersection of biotechnology and computational science, Dr. Singh brings a unique combination of scientific expertise and technical leadership to DELFI Diagnostics. Dr. Singh previously served as Grail’s Senior Vice President of Data Science and Chief Scientific Officer. Before that, she was the head of Discovery Technologies at Calico, Alphabet’s drug discovery company, and was Vice President of R&D at Amyris.

“Reliable, affordable, and non-invasive cancer detection is one of the most promising frontiers in healthcare, with the potential to transform how we diagnose and treat cancer,” said Dr. Singh. “DELFI Diagnostics’ innovative approach and commitment to scientific excellence drew me to this opportunity. I look forward to working with the talented team to advance our technology platform and bring potentially life-saving tests to patients who need them.”

Dr. Singh holds a Ph.D. in Computational Biology and M.S. in Computer Science from the University of California at Berkeley, and a B.S. in Biology and Computer Science from Carnegie Mellon University. She completed postdoctoral fellowships at the European Molecular Biology Lab in Heidelberg, Germany, and at Emory University through the Computational and Life Sciences fellowship program. Between degrees, she worked as a software engineer at start-up and multinational companies.

About DELFI Diagnostics

DELFI Diagnostics is developing next-generation, blood-based tests that are accurate, accessible, and deliver a new way to help detect cancer. DELFI tests are built to solve the highest-burden population health issues, including in historically underserved demographics, and have the potential to save lives on a global scale. FirstLook Lung, for individuals eligible for lung cancer screening, is our first laboratory-developed screening test and requires a simple blood draw that can be incorporated with routine blood work. The test is based on fragmentomics, the discovery that cancer cells are more chaotic than normal cells and, when they die, leave behind tell-tale patterns and characteristics of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragments in the blood. The DELFI platform applies advanced machine-learning technology to whole-genome sequencing data to assess individuals’ cfDNA fragments against populations with and without cancer. FirstLook Lung uses these millions of data points to reliably identify individuals who may have cancer detected through low-dose CT, including early-stage disease, with a negative predictive value of 99.8 percent. This test has not been cleared or approved by the FDA. To learn more about the FirstLook Lung test, visitor

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delfi-diagnostics-names-dr-amoolya-singh-as-chief-technology-officer-302319280.html

SOURCE DELFI Diagnostics