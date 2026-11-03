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Definium Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 3, 2026

November 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DFTX) ("Definium" or the "Company"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



  • Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
    • Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 11:30 AM GMT
    • Psychedelics Panel Date and Time: Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 10:30 AM GMT
    • Location: London, UK
    • Webcast Link (Fireside Chat): Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
  • 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
  • Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on Definium’s Investor Relations website for up to 90 days following each event.

About Definium Therapeutics

The mission of Definium Therapeutics is to forge a new era of psychiatry by applying scientific rigor to psychedelics, with the goal of developing accessible treatments that unlock healing at scale. Guided by a recognition that patients deserve more than better, Definium is relentlessly advancing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders. By turning evidence into impact, Definium aims to change the trajectory of today’s mental health care crisis and enable a healthier future. Headquartered in New York, Definium Therapeutics trades on Nasdaq under the symbol DFTX.

For more information, visit https://definiumtx.com/ and follow Definium Therapeutics on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Gitanjali Jain
VP, Head of Investor Relations
ir@definiumtx.com

Media Contact:
media@definiumtx.com

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