Definium Therapeutics to Host Investor and Analyst Day in New York on April 22, 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFTX), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced additional details for its Investor & Analyst Day in New York on April 22, 2026.

Presentations and live question and answer sessions will be led by members of Definium’s executive leadership team and external key opinion leaders who will provide clinical and real-world context on the evolving treatment landscape in generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) and major depressive disorder (MDD).

Key areas of discussion will include DT120 ODT (lysergide tartrate), Definium’s lead investigational program in Phase 3 development for GAD and MDD, expectations for anticipated 2026 topline data readouts, and the potential market opportunity for DT120 ODT.

Featured key opinion leaders include:

Brittany Albright, MD, MPH, DABOM , Owner & CEO of Sweetgrass Psychiatry and Affiliate Assistant Professor at the Medical University of South Carolina

, Owner & CEO of Sweetgrass Psychiatry and Affiliate Assistant Professor at the Medical University of South Carolina Andrew Penn, MS, PMHNP , Professor at the University of California, San Francisco School of Nursing and Director of Clinical Nursing Operations at Salma Health

, Professor at the University of California, San Francisco School of Nursing and Director of Clinical Nursing Operations at Salma Health Shannon Sarkar, PhD, LPC, NCC, Licensed Professional Counselor, National Certified Counselor, Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Clinical Trial Facilitator and Adjunct Professor of Counselor Education, Missouri Baptist University

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Time: 10 AM – 12 PM EDT (followed by lunch)

Location: Well& by Durst, 151 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036

REGISTRATION LINK (both in-person & virtual*): https://definium-therapeutics-investor-analyst-day-2026.open-exchange.net/

*In-person attendance is limited to invited research analysts and institutional investors. All other guests are invited to view the live or archived webcast virtually on the Investor Relations section of Definium’s website at https://definiumtx.com/. The archived webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Definium Therapeutics

The mission of Definium Therapeutics is to forge a new era of psychiatry by applying scientific rigor to psychedelics, with the goal of developing accessible treatments that unlock healing at scale. Guided by a recognition that patients deserve more than better, Definium is relentlessly advancing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders. By turning evidence into impact, Definium aims to change the trajectory of today’s mental health care crisis and enable a healthier future. Headquartered in New York, Definium Therapeutics trades on Nasdaq under the symbol DFTX.

For more information, visit https://definiumtx.com/ and follow Definium Therapeutics on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Investor:

Gitanjali Jain

VP, Head of Investor Relations

IR@definiumtx.com



Media:

media@definiumtx.com