Definium Therapeutics Announces New Employee Inducement Grants - February 3, 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.) (“Definium” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced the issuance of inducement grants to two newly hired non-executive employees consisting of options to purchase an aggregate of 28,640 common shares of the Company (the “Options”) with an effective grant date of February 2, 2026. The Options have an exercise price equal to the closing price of Definium’s common shares on the date of the respective grant, and will vest over a four-year period with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the date of the grant and the remaining 75% vesting in substantially equal monthly increments over the three-year period thereafter, subject to each employee’s continued employment.



The Options were granted as a material inducement to each employee’s employment and were approved by Definium's Compensation Committee on January 29, 2026, in accordance with Rule 5635(c)(4) of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC. The Options were granted outside Definium's equity incentive plans.

About Definium Therapeutics

The mission of Definium Therapeutics is to forge a new era of psychiatry by applying scientific rigor to psychedelics, with the goal of developing accessible treatments that unlock healing at scale. Guided by a recognition that patients deserve more than better, Definium is relentlessly advancing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders. By turning evidence into impact, Definium aims to change the trajectory of today’s mental health care crisis and enable a healthier future. Headquartered in New York, Definium Therapeutics trades on Nasdaq under the symbol DFTX.

For more information, visit https://definiumtx.com/ and follow Definium Therapeutics on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Investors:
Gitanjali Jain
VP, Head of Investor Relations
ir@definiumtx.com

Media:
media@definiumtx.com

