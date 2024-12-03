Defence Provides Update on Delivery of AGSM Proxy Materials

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) (“Defence” or the “Company”), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing radiopharmaceuticals and ADC products using its proprietary platform and drug delivery technologies in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines, is to hold its annual general and special meeting of the shareholders (the “Shareholders”) of the Company on December 12th, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) at the office of McMillan LLP located at Royal Center, 1055 W. Georgia Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, British Columbia (the “Meeting”).

The Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2024, are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. The Shareholders are urged to vote before the proxy deadline of 10:00 a.m. on December 10th, 2024.

The Information Circular of the Company dated November 8, 2024 (the “Circular”) provides important information on the matters to be approved by the Shareholders at the Meeting and voting procedures. The Circular is being delivered to the Shareholders in compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Due to the ongoing Canada Post labour strike, the Shareholders may experience a delay in receiving the Circular and related materials in respect of the Meeting. All Shareholders are encouraged to access the Circular and related materials electronically and to vote in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Circular. Registered shareholders should complete all signed proxy forms as directed on the form of proxy no later than 48 hours prior to the Meeting. Beneficial owners can obtain a copy of the voting instructions form from their intermediary.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of radio-immuno-conjugate and ADC products using its proprietary platform in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of radio-immuno-conjugates or ADCs in their intact form to target cells, and vaccine antigens. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

