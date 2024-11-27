SUBSCRIBE
DeepSight™ Technology to show Investigational NeedleVue™ LiteCart Ultrasound System for Ultrasound-Guided Interventional Procedures at RSNA 2024

November 27, 2024 | 
3 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepSight Technology, Inc., a pioneering force in medical imaging innovation, is thrilled to show its investigational NeedleVue LiteCart Ultrasound System at RSNA 2024, where it hopes to secure interest from clinicians who are interested in collaborating on clinical research to evaluate the device. NeedleVue aims to redefine ultrasound-guided interventional procedures, by addressing one of the most challenging aspects: clear and reliable visualization of needles, guidewires, and catheters. The device is being designed to provide real-time ultrasound visualization without the need for radiation or complex calibration. DeepSight’s device aims to simplify and democratize procedures, enabling clinicians to perform interventions with confidence.

Nader Sadrzadeh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at DeepSight Technology, shared his excitement: “The potential applications for NeedleVue technology, including integrated solutions, are endless. NeedleVue aims to overcome existing limitations and represents the future of ultrasound-guided interventional procedures.”

NeedleVue’s goal is to increase precision and confidence in ultrasound-guided medical procedures by embedding tiny sensors at the tip of needles, stylets, introducers, and catheters. NeedleVue is self-calibrating; no advanced set-up is required. The user-friendly design aligns with procedural free-hand workflow, making it accessible to a broad range of clinicians and situations. NeedleVue technology is also entirely inert, non-electrical, and impervious to temperature and magnetic fields. The first intended application is in abdominal ultrasound-guided procedures, specifically during biopsies; eventually, DeepSight believes the technology has the potential to have broad applicability across medical specialties. NeedleVue is being developed to operate effectively even when contrast agents are present, offering enhanced versatility in ultrasound imaging applications. NeedleVue is being designed to provide comprehensive visibility both within and outside the imaging plane, regardless of the instrument’s angle (omnidirectional sensing).

DeepSight Technology will be showing the investigational NeedleVue System to potential clinical investigators and collaborators at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) from December 1-4, 2024, Booth 6306 in the North Hall of McCormick Place.

Join us on Monday, December 2nd at 2 pm in the Innovation Theater. for an exclusive clinical presentation by Dr. Jennifer Young, Interventional Radiologist, as she showcases planned future clinical studies with the NeedleVue technology.

For media inquiries, to schedule a meeting to discuss research collaboration, and/or further information, please contact: Heike Seck (hseck@deepsight.com).

About DeepSight Technology:

DeepSight Technology aspires to revolutionize medical ultrasound with groundbreaking imaging and interventional solutions. Founded in 2019, DeepSight has developed proprietary sensor technology that aims to surpass the capabilities of conventional piezoelectric sensors used in ultrasound imaging. NeedleVue is not yet authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not available for sale in the United States. The first planned application of the device is in abdominal ultrasound (for ultrasound-guided biopsies). For further information about the company, please visit www.deepsight.com.

CAUTION: Investigational Device – Limited by U.S. law to investigational use.

NeedleVue and DeepSight are trademarks of DeepSight Technology, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepsight-technology-to-show-investigational-needlevue-litecart-ultrasound-system-for-ultrasound-guided-interventional-procedures-at-rsna-2024-302316656.html

SOURCE DeepSight Technology

