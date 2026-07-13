Deepening Collaboration in AI-Powered R&D Acceleration: Insilico Medicine and CMS announce additional collaborations in CNS diseases

SHANGHAI, July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico", 03696.HK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company driven by generative artificial intelligence (AI), and China Medical System Holdings Limited ("CMS", 867.HK/8A8.SG), an open-platform innovative company linking pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization with strong product lifecycle management capability, today announced an additional AI‑empowered drug discovery collaboration targeting a mass-market indication in central nervous system with an innovative mechanism of action (MoA) identified by PandaOmics.

According to the collaboration agreement, the two parties will jointly advance the co-development of the R&D program by combining Insilico Medicine's validated AI platform and AI-enabled innovative drug discovery and development capabilities with CMS's experienced R&D team and deep therapeutic expertise. Insilico Medicine is eligible to receive up to approximately 1.2 billion RMB in milestone payments plus royalties. This partnership marks a deepening collaboration that leverages both parties' complementary strengths across the full value chain—from drug discovery and clinical development to commercialization.

Mr. Lam Kong, the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Executive Director of CMS said: "CMS is deeply impressed by Insilico Medicine's capability and productivity in AI drug discovery. We are happy to deepen our collaboration with Insilico Medicine. Insilico Medicine's leadership in AI drug discovery platforms and data-driven R&D is strategically complementary to CMS's capabilities in innovative R&D and clinical translation. In addition, CMS has built solid strengths in clinical development systems and efficiency, regulatory submission expertise, and commercialization network coverage. Our goal never changes: to accelerate the delivery of more clinically meaningful innovations to patients with greater speed and quality, better meeting the growing clinical needs."

"We are delighted to establish another collaboration with China Medical System just three months after our initial announcement," said Feng Ren, PhD, Co-CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Insilico Medicine. "Our existing partnership, announced earlier this year, has been seamless and productive since its inception. In this new program, we value the input from the CMS commercialization team and are proud of the innovative Mechanism of Action (MoA) identified by PandaOmics, which streamlines the development of high-potential drugs, enhancing translational efficiency, and accelerating the transition of molecules from 'proof of concept' to life-changing patient therapies. We will continue to deepen our multi-dimensional collaboration in pipeline and clinical strategy and global partnerships to provide patients with more differentiated and accessible treatment options."

About CMS

CMS (HKEX stock code:867; SGX stock code: 8A8) is a platform company linking pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization with strong product lifecycle management capability, dedicated to providing competitive products and services to meet unmet medical needs.

CMS focuses on the global first-in-class (FIC) and best-in-class (BIC) innovative products, and efficiently promotes the clinical research, development and commercialization of innovative products, enabling the continuous transformation of scientific research into clinical practices to benefit patients.

CMS deeply engages in several specialty therapeutic fields, and has developed proven commercialization capabilities, extensive networks and expert resources, resulting in leading academic and market positions for its major marketed products. CMS continues to promote the in-depth development in its advantageous specialty fields, strengthening the competitiveness of the Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic/gastroenterology/ophthalmology/ skin health businesses, bringing economies of scale in specialty fields.

About Insilico Medicine



Insilico Medicine is a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technologies to accelerate drug discovery, drive innovation in the life sciences, and extend health longevity to people on the planet. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, under the stock code 03696.HK.







By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. Additionally, Insilico extends the reach of Pharma.AI across diverse industries, such as advanced materials, agriculture, nutritional products and veterinary medicine. For more information, please visit www.insilico.com

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SOURCE Insilico Medicine