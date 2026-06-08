Decoy Therapeutics’ CEO to Participate in hVIVO Capital Markets Day in London

Rick Pierce to join speakers from Boehringer Ingelheim, RA Capital and ILiAD Biotechnologies for discussion on early clinical development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOY), a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs™), a new category of antivirals engineered to target shared viral mechanisms conserved across virus families, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Rick Pierce will speak at the Capital Markets Day hosted by hVIVO plc (AIM: HVO) on June 11, 2026 in Canary Wharf, London.

The half-day event brings together analysts, institutional investors and media to examine how specialist partners support faster, better-informed decisions in early drug development, including the strategic value of human challenge trials in moving novel therapeutics toward the clinic.

Decoy is advancing a pipeline of D-MAVs built on its AI-enabled IMP³ACT platform, designed to shorten the path from concept to clinic. Led by a pan-coronavirus program, the pipeline is targeting the clinic in 2027.

"The companies that reach patients fastest are usually the ones that choose the right development partners early," said Pierce. "Human challenge models are one of the tools that can shorten that path, and that aligns closely with how we are building Decoy. I'm looking forward to a candid discussion about what it takes to develop a new class of antivirals at speed."

Attendance is limited; analysts, investors and media can register interest at hVIVO@icrhealthcare.com, and a recording will be posted to hVIVO's website after the event.

About Decoy Therapeutics

Decoy Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs), a new category of antivirals engineered to target shared viral mechanisms, enabling a single, adaptable drug to work across multiple viruses. Built on the proprietary IMP³ACT platform, which combines AI-assisted design and rapid synthesis, Decoy develops peptide antivirals designed to move faster into the clinic and expand what is possible in viral prevention and treatment. The company's lead candidates target multiple respiratory viruses, addressing the health and societal burden of viral disease.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Decoy, including expected achievement of milestones for its lead asset and future prospects of Decoy. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Decoy, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "can," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," and other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the risk that the Company will not obtain sufficient financing to execute on their business plans and risks related to Decoy's products and development plans, including unanticipated issues with any IND application process and the potential of the IMP3ACT™ platform. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in its reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as revised or supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Decoy's actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected.

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SOURCE Decoy Therapeutics, Inc