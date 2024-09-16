Debiopharm & WhiteLab Genomics Announce a Strategic Partnership to Advance Drug Target and Design in Oncology

Debiopharm finalizes a strategic partnership to leverage WhiteLab’s proprietary AI platform for identifying agents that provide targeting properties to non-viral vectors in oncology.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Debiopharm, a privately-owned, Swiss-based, biopharmaceutical company aiming to establish tomorrow’s standard-of-care to cure cancer and infectious diseases, today announced the signing of a partnership with WhiteLab Genomics (WLG), a Paris and Boston-based biotech company specializing in Artificial Intelligence for Genomic Medicine R&D. This collaboration aims to achieve two key objectives. The first is to identify cancer-specific receptors that are overexpressed on the surface of cancer cells. The second is to find lead candidates capable of binding to these receptors. Once identified, these agents will be attached to the surface of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to enhance active tissue targeting





Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) have emerged as a gold standard vector for drug delivery with the potential to transform the oncology landscape, particularly the genomic medicine field, through their high delivery efficacy. One of the challenges with LNPs is their tendency to accumulate in non-target organs like the liver, which limits their distribution to the desired site. To maximize LNPs potential, WLG is set to deploy its AI-powered platform to explore innovative in silico approaches for enhancing the targeted delivery capabilities of LNPs, creating new opportunities for therapeutic applications.

As a key investor in WLG, Debiopharm has consistently supported the company’s innovative approaches and cutting-edge solutions through Debiopharm’s Innovation Fund. This collaboration provides a significant opportunity to validate the potential of WLG’s AI platform and strengthen their ongoing relationship.

“WhiteLab’s innovative AI platform represents a significant advancement in the field of targeted cancer therapy. By improving the specificity and delivery of lipid nanoparticles, we aim to provide more effective treatments for patients suffering from hormonal cancers,” said David Del Bourgo, CEO co-founder of WLG. “Our collaboration with a leading player such as Debiopharm further demonstrates our focus on developing cutting-edge solutions that have the potential to transform cancer treatments.”

“As a company specialized in drug development, we know the hardships of the field and therefore we recognize the added value of AI powered platforms like the WhiteLab Genomics’ platform applied to the early stages of drugs R&D. We look forward to fully exploiting the potential of AI based solutions to develop drugs, de-risk assets, de-risk any toxicity, and ensure that we bring the most efficacious and personalized drugs to patients.” said Betrand Ducrey, CEO of Debiopharm

About WhiteLab Genomics

Founded in 2019, backed by Y-Combinator, WhiteLab Genomics stands at the convergence of computer sciences and biology, pioneering the accelerated development of genomic medicines. By leveraging their proprietary technology, WhiteLab Genomics analyzes complex biological data powered by AI to significantly reduce development timelines and mitigate associated risks. Based on exhaustive datasets, the platform provides in-silico simulations to discover, and design optimized payloads and vectors. WhiteLab aims to expedite the drug development process, cut costs, and accelerate the delivery of life-saving therapies to the market. The company collaborates with leading pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi, academic institutions, and innovative biotechnology companies. Recognized for their contribution to advancing the field of gene and cell therapy, WhiteLab Genomics is part of the prestigious French government supported French Tech 2030 program and recently joined the Bayer Co.Lab in Cambridge, MA, and Ginkgo Bioworks’ Technology Network, marking major milestones in our international expansion.

About Debiopharm

Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and international patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

About Debiopharm Innovation Fund

Debiopharm Innovation Fund, the strategic investment arm of Swiss biopharmaceutical company Debiopharm, provides funding and guidance for companies with an ambition to improve the patient journey and transform pharmaceutical R&D. Since 2017, Debiopharm has invested in 15 AI and digital health companies, typically leading the investment rounds. As of September 2023, Debiopharm Innovation Fund is expanding its footprint through a new Seed financing activity.

