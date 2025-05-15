Daxor Announces Duke University Study on Blood Volume Analysis in Heart Failure Published in American Heart Journal

Published Research Demonstrates the Value of BVA in Meeting Key Goal of Identifying Anemia in Heart Failure Patients

Oak Ridge, TN, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), Daxor Corporation, the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces significant new findings from Duke University Medical Center published in the prestigious American Heart Journal. The research demonstrates how Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) enables precise measurement of red blood cell mass (RBCM) and effectively differentiates between true and dilutional anemia in heart failure (HF) patients.

The detection of true anemia and its management is a key part of Heart Failure Guidelines published by cardiovascular societies, including the American College of Cardiology and the Heart Failure Society of America, but standard blood panels of hematocrit and hemoglobin levels are not sensitive or specific to enable care for this key objective.

The study, titled, "Relationship of Red Blood Cell Mass Profiles and Anemia Type to Outcomes and Cardiopulmonary Exercise Performance in Chronic Heart Failure," highlights the connections between RBCM profiles using BVA, different anemia types, heart failure outcomes, and cardiopulmonary exercise test (CPET) parameters.

Dr. Veraprapas Kittipibul, the study's lead investigator, outlined key findings:

Anemia is prevalent in heart failure patients and can be categorized by type using BVA.

Among heart failure patients diagnosed with anemia by WHO hemoglobin criteria, 60% had true anemia while 40% had dilutional pseudo-anemia. (Only truly anemic patients need red cell therapy while pseudo-anemic patients do not, yet WHO criteria does not differentiate this need.)

Patients with dilutional pseudo-anemia.showed a tendency toward higher heart failure hospitalization compared to those with no anemia or true anemia.

No significant difference in heart failure hospitalization rates was observed across different RBCM profiles.

Heart failure patients with RBCM deficit or true anemia demonstrated poorer exercise capacity.

“This research from Duke University provides additional compelling evidence for the value of BVA in heart failure management,” said John L. Jefferies, MD, MPH, MBA, Daxor's Chief Medical Officer. “The ability to differentiate between true and dilutional pseudo-anemia fundamentally changes a patient’s treatment approach. Accurate volume status directly impacts therapeutic decisions, patient outcomes and quality of life, and reinforces why blood volume measurement should be standard in comprehensive heart failure care."

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms.

