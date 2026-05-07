DaVita Inc. to Participate in the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference

DENVER, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced that its chief financial officer, Joel Ackerman, and its group vice president of investor relations, Nic Eliason, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 12th, 2026 at 5:20 pm Eastern Daylight Time.

To view the live webcast, visit the BofA page and create a free registration.

About DaVita Inc.



DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a healthcare provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey — from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping support transplantation. This includes ensuring they are supported at home, in dialysis centers, in the hospital and in skilled nursing facilities. As of March 31, 2026, DaVita served approximately 296,300 patients at 3,262 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,666 centers were located in the United States and 596 centers were located in 14 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information



IR@davita.com

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SOURCE DaVita