SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

DaVita Inc. to Participate in the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference

May 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

DENVER, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced that its chief financial officer, Joel Ackerman, and its group vice president of investor relations, Nic Eliason, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 12th, 2026 at 5:20 pm Eastern Daylight Time.

To view the live webcast, visit the BofA page and create a free registration.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a healthcare provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey — from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping support transplantation. This includes ensuring they are supported at home, in dialysis centers, in the hospital and in skilled nursing facilities. As of March 31, 2026, DaVita served approximately 296,300 patients at 3,262 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,666 centers were located in the United States and 596 centers were located in 14 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information

IR@davita.com

DaVita Logo (PRNewsfoto/DaVita)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-inc-to-participate-in-the-bofa-securities-2026-health-care-conference-302764750.html

SOURCE DaVita

Colorado Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Panoramic view of San Diego skyline with clear blue sky and calm ocean waters.
Cancer
AACR 2026: Combo therapies by Moderna, Marengo show promise in skin, breast cancer
April 28, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Andrea Park
Pictured: gene editing on DNA Background / Taylor
gene editing
Gene therapy leaders aim to help more Baby KJs with novel regulatory models
April 27, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset illuminating the tall skyscrapers of San Diego in California from Centennial Park in Coronado
Cancer
Merck’s PD-1/VEGF data star in stacked lineup of AACR ‘26 data reveals
April 17, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Powerful hand protects businessman from attacking arrow with umbrella blue collar
Job Trends
Biopharmas pull back on layoffs in Q1
April 16, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel