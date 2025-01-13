David P. King Joins Truvian’s Advisory Board

Former Executive Chairman and CEO of LabCorp, joins Advisory Board as the company enters its pre-commercialization phase

“As a visionary leader who has made seminal contributions to healthcare, Dave’s addition to Truvian marks a pivotal moment as we advance our mission to make routine health testing convenient, affordable, and actionable for today’s consumers,” said Jay Srinivasan, chief executive officer of Truvian. “Dave’s instrumental role in scaling LabCorp into a market-leading force in clinical diagnostics underscores the deep industry knowledge and strategic insight he brings. His guidance will be a vital asset as Truvian prepares to launch our innovative multimodal blood testing platform.”

During his almost 20-year tenure at LabCorp, King transformed the company into a market leader in laboratory testing and global drug development using his operational, M&A and legal experience, as well as subject-matter expertise in healthcare innovation and policy. In 2014, he led the $6 billion acquisition of contract research organization (CRO) Covance, which tripled LabCorp’s size. King also developed, brokered, and extended multiple key partnerships, including Walgreens, Providence St. Joseph Health, and Mt. Sinai Health System. In the past, he served on the board of Cardinal Health and currently is a board member at PathGroup, ZimVie, HealthChannels, Privia Health and VaxCare. King earned his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School after completing his Bachelor of Arts from the School of Public & International Affairs at Princeton University.

“I deeply believe in expanding access to care, enhancing care quality, lowering costs, improving the patient experience, and driving innovation. Serving on Truvian’s advisory board is consistent with my mission to advance these critical priorities in healthcare,” said King.

“At Truvian, we are on track to build sustainable healthcare with accessible blood testing for a healthier world,” said Srinivasan. “As we prepare for our next phase of growth, Dave’s experience with scaling businesses across the healthcare value chain will be key as Truvian’s technology empowers patients to better understand and own their health journeys.”

Truvian Health is a transformational diagnostics company that enables sustainable healthcare with accessible blood testing for a healthier world. With a focus on bringing blood testing to anyone, anywhere, Truvian is developing a comprehensive benchtop solution that delivers timely, actionable results to help stop disease before it starts. To learn more, visit truvianhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

