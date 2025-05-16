Datavant to Acquire Aetion, Empowering Healthcare and Life Sciences Organizations to Generate High-Quality, Scalable Real-World Evidence from Connected, Privacy-Protected Data

Combination will enable faster, more actionable insights across the clinical and commercial lifecycle

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIinhealthcare--Datavant, a leading health data platform company, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Aetion, a leading real-world evidence (RWE) platform that powers critical decision-making in healthcare. With this acquisition, Aetion will join Datavant to deliver an end-to-end RWE platform, enabling healthcare and life sciences companies to more efficiently answer research questions about the clinical impact of therapies in development and in market.

This complementary combination unites two leaders to make RWE truly actionable, covering the full spectrum of services needed to deliver scientifically validated, transparent and reproducible RWE accepted by global regulators, including the FDA and EMA. Aetion brings industry-leading technology, services and data partners to help life science and medical device customers develop decision-grade evidence plans and analyses. Stakeholders across the healthcare value chain use Datavant’s industry-standard platform for secure, compliant health data exchange to fuel connected, comprehensive insights that empower smarter decisions and advance patient outcomes.

“As Datavant has grown and scaled, our life sciences and ecosystem partners have been asking us for a deeper capability set to bring together disparate data sources so they can tap into a more comprehensive and longitudinal view of patient health across the product lifecycle," said Kyle Armbrester, Chief Executive Officer, Datavant. “The addition of Aetion’s team of scientists and technologists further bolsters our complementary capabilities and expertise so we can better leverage data from our ecosystem of partners to support efforts before, during, and after commercialization - generating evidence from trial to treatment and beyond to deliver life-improving therapies.”

The companies will focus on leveraging their complementary capabilities to create an end-to-end offering on data discovery, linkage, privacy, curation and advanced analysis to enable their ecosystem and life sciences partners to create analytics-ready insights. This announcement follows the launch of Datavant Connect powered by AWS Clean Rooms, an enhanced capability that facilitates cloud-first data discovery and evaluation to accelerate time to insight. Through Datavant Connect, ecosystem partners’ data is more easily and equitably accessible and able to be combined with complementary data sources, thus unlocking additional value to partners and customers alike. Aetion greatly enhances the Datavant Connect platform's data discovery features, and will enhance privacy assessments and give end-customers clean datasets and analytics they can leverage for a range of uses. In addition, the Aetion Evidence Platform is now available in AWS Marketplace.

This announcement also coincides with the launch of Aetion® Activate. Activate expands Aetion’s software portfolio to better serve biostatisticians and data scientists, creating a collaborative, auditable, and secure platform for both code and no-code users. It also removes the burdens of manual, error-prone data preparation—freeing teams to focus on research and critical analysis. Together with Datavant’s connectivity and tokenization capabilities, Aetion now offers a more integrated ecosystem for preparing and analyzing real-world data at scale.

“Our mission at Aetion has always been to power critical decisions in healthcare with data science-driven technology,” said Jeremy Rassen, ScD, CEO of Aetion. “By joining forces with Datavant, we’ll unlock the full potential of real-world evidence to advance confident, data-driven decisions that improve patient care. Today, we are taking a bold step toward realizing our shared vision: a world where health data is seamlessly connected and actionable—so we can answer what treatments work, for whom, and what they should cost.”

Upon closing, Datavant and Aetion will have a combined ecosystem of over 300 data partners. Datavant’s RWD partners comprise datasets across electronic health records, claims, specialty pharmacy, registries, imaging, lab, social determinants of health, and more. With Aetion, RWD partners across the Datavant ecosystem will gain improved visibility of their data's utility through sharper querying of the datasets, scaling value, demand, and additional use cases across a more expansive base of life sciences companies.

About Datavant

Datavant is a health data platform company. We make the world’s health data secure, accessible, and actionable. Datavant drives data connectivity into action by offering a proprietary platform and network that deliver critical solutions across the healthcare ecosystem. Datavant enables more than 60 million healthcare records to move between thousands of organizations, more than 70,000 hospitals and clinics, 75% of the 100 largest health systems, and an ecosystem of 300+ real-world data partners. To learn more about Datavant, visit datavant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Aetion

Aetion® is a global healthcare technology company that delivers real-world evidence (RWE) solutions to biopharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, payers, and regulators. Powered by Aetion Evidence Platform®, Aetion applies advanced causal inference, rigorous epidemiologic methods, and purpose-built AI to transform complex healthcare data into transparent, reliable evidence on the safety, effectiveness, and value of medical treatments. Through this evidence-based approach, Aetion informs healthcare’s most critical decisions—what works best, for whom, and when—while enabling scalable solutions for regulatory submissions, market access, and clinical development. Aetion’s investors include Flare Capital Partners, NEA, Warburg Pincus, B Capital, and leading life sciences and payer organizations. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

