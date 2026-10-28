Dassault Systèmes Takes Its Life Sciences Ambition to the Next Level with a Unified AI Platform Connecting Science, Medicine and Patients

Dassault Systèmes takes decisive step in its life sciences strategy to empower faster discovery, better therapies and smarter decisions

Dassault Systèmes completes the acquisition of ArisGlobal; will now create a unified AI-native platform for life sciences connecting the therapeutic lifecycle

Dr. Ashwini Zenooz, formerly with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Salesforce, joins Dassault Systèmes in newly created role to lead this ambition

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3DEXPERIENCE--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced it has completed the acquisition of ArisGlobal and is now uniting its Life Sciences and Healthcare capabilities into a unified AI platform that connects science, medicine and patients. The milestones advance its ambition to improve people’s lives by empowering faster drug discovery, better therapies and smarter decisions. Dr. Ashwini Zenooz has been appointed Executive Vice President and CEO of its Life Sciences and Healthcare sector to lead this ambition.

“Life Sciences is reaching its own inflection point. For years, discovery, clinical development, manufacturing and patient outcomes have been separate worlds, each learning too slowly from the others. Today, we take a decisive step to change that,” said Pascal Daloz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Dassault Systèmes. “Today our Life Sciences portfolio comes together in 3D UNIV+RSES: one AI-native enterprise platform connecting the full drug lifecycle in a continuous cycle of discovery, learning and improvement. Every step becomes more valuable because it is connected to, and informs, the others. Scientific models become smarter. Clinical trials become more informed. Manufacturing becomes more adaptive, and patient outcomes continuously improve future innovation.”

Dassault Systèmes completed the acquisition of ArisGlobal for $1.8 billion in cash at closing, with up to $200 million in additional consideration tied to multi-year AI-related revenue milestones. ArisGlobal’s AI-native platform serves as a single source of truth for regulatory, safety, quality and medical affairs, serving more than 200 clients, including half of the top 50 global biopharma companies. ArisGlobal will continue to be led by Aman Wasan as CEO and will become an integral part of Dassault Systèmes’ Life Sciences and Healthcare sector alongside its BIOVIA and MEDIDATA brands.

The acquisition extends Dassault Systèmes’ reach, enabling it to create a unified AI-native platform that unites scientific discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and real-world patient outcomes. By combining AI with science, Virtual Twins, and deep expertise in 3D UNIV+RSES, Dassault Systèmes gives AI the context to turn data into actionable insights.

To lead its ambition, Dassault Systèmes has appointed Dr. Ashwini Zenooz to a newly created role, Executive Vice President and CEO, Life Sciences and Healthcare sector, and as a member of the Executive Committee. She reports to Pascal Daloz.

Zenooz will lead MEDIDATA, BIOVIA, and ArisGlobal, with responsibility for strategy, integration, go-to-market, and sales, as well as strategic partnerships across pharma, biotech, medtech, diagnostics and digital health. Her mission is to drive platform adoption, giving the industry a new way to understand complexity, accelerate innovation, and make better decisions across the entire value chain.

With a unique background as a physician, technology leader, and entrepreneur, Zenooz brings deep expertise in telehealth, precision medicine, mental health and applied AI, having held leadership roles at Salesforce, Commure, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She is a fellowship-trained radiologist and maintains an active California medical license. Zenooz received her Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Medicine degrees in the accelerated Medical Honors program at the University of Florida.

For more than a decade, Dassault Systèmes has built a strong foundation of technology, capabilities, customer relationships and expertise across the sector. Its BIOVIA brand pioneered modeling and simulation in science. Its MEDIDATA brand has transformed clinical development across 42,000 trials and 13 million patients. Its industrial knowledge has brought Virtual Twins to manufacturing and operations. In 2020, Dassault Systèmes unveiled its ambition to extend the power of Virtual Twins from the world of things into the world of life by bringing together biosciences, material sciences and information sciences into complete living virtual models that can be configured, simulated and predicted on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

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ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE agentic platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

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