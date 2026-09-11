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Daré Bioscience Presentation for H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference Now Available On-Demand

September 11, 2026 | 
1 min read

View the video webcast here

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced that its pre-recorded presentation for the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference is now available for on-demand viewing here.

The presentation, featuring Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Daré Bioscience, provides an overview of the Company as well as recent corporate and clinical developments.

The on-demand presentation is available for viewing beginning today, September 11, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. ET, and can also be accessed through the Presentations, Events & Webcasts page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (darebioscience.com). The presentation will be accessible for 90 days.

Management will be on-site at the conference, being held September 14–16, 2026, in New York, NY, for one-on-one meetings with investors. For more information, please visit the conference website.

ABOUT DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women’s health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré Bioscience advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré Bioscience is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs. For decades, women have been told to “wait it out” or “live with it,” while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to proven solutions is lagging. Daré Bioscience is working to change that. Learn more at darebioscience.com.

Contact:
Daré Bioscience Investor Relations
innovations@darebioscience.com 

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.


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