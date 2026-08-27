Daré Bioscience CEO, Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Participates in the Virtual Investor “Why Now” On-Demand Series

Video webcast now available here

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced that it participated in the Virtual Investor “Why Now” on-demand series.

For the webcast, Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Daré Bioscience, presented the Company's investment thesis, highlighting its mission to advance innovative solutions that address significant unmet needs in women's health through a differentiated, science based and capital-efficient business model. Ms. Johnson underscored Daré Bioscience's first direct product launch, its diversified pipeline, and its strategic collaboration-driven development approach.

The video webcast is now accessible for on-demand viewing here.

ABOUT DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women’s health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré Bioscience advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré Bioscience is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs. For decades, women have been told to “wait it out” or “live with it,” while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to proven solutions is lagging. Daré Bioscience is working to change that. Learn more at darebioscience.com.

Contact:

Daré Bioscience Investor Relations

innovations@darebioscience.com

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.