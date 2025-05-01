Daicel Arbor Biosciences introduces myReads Extractions to streamline the sample-to-discovery pipeline for genomics research

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daicel Arbor Biosciences today announced the release of myReads Extractions , an in-house animal and plant DNA extraction service providing researchers with reliable, high-quality starting material for genomic sequencing and downstream analysis.

Genomics research starts with extractions: the delicate process of removing genetic material from intact specimens. Despite the use of standard protocols – including cell lysis, membrane and protein degradation, and DNA purification – many researchers encounter logistic and procedural complications that hinder their extractions. To overcome obstacles such as sample degradation, low yield, and the presence of inhibitors, sample-specific protocols are required. This saps precious time, resources, and critical sample material from the onset of a research project.

With this new service, Daicel Arbor Biosciences is able to remove risk factors and optimize results with specialized, in-house extraction methods that are tailored to the specimen's type and quality. Their dedicated protocols allow them to isolate DNA from biological material with maximal yield while minimizing contamination and degradation.

"Our extraction services are built to set researchers up for success from the start," said Alison Enk, Ph.D., Director of Product Management at Daicel Arbor Biosciences. "By applying combined decades of technical experience and rigorous quality standards, we help our clients mitigate risks, shorten project timelines, and generate more reliable data."

From lysis to elution, myReads Extractions takes the guesswork out of the extraction process by eliminating technical barriers and accelerating experimental timelines, ensuring the highest chance of success from square one. From intakes of one to hundreds of samples and a wide range of service packages for scalable support, the team – based in Ann Arbor Michigan – offers solutions for a breadth of genomics research applications.

myReads Extractions is now available to purchase as a standalone option for DNA extraction or may be seamlessly integrated into complete service packages. Daicel Arbor Biosciences is also offering a pilot program for researchers to try myReads Extractions with up to twelve samples of any type for quality verification. Click here for more details and purchasing information.

About Daicel Arbor Biosciences

Founded in 2005, Daicel Arbor Biosciences has been a trusted partner for the global genomics research community for two decades. The company specializes in providing high-quality custom hybridization kits and comprehensive lab services designed to accelerate discovery and support a wide range of genomics sequencing and analysis applications. Learn more about myReads Service Packages here or contact a team member to get started on your next project.

