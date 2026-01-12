Cytotheryx Secures Lead Investor for $60M Series A; Confirms Debt Financing to Expand Facilities

Cytotheryx's Series A financing, alongside strategic debt funding, will advance its cell therapy programs toward clinical development and support GMP manufacturing scale-up.

ROCHESTER, Minn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytotheryx, Inc. , a preclinical cell therapy company developing cell-based treatments for liver disease, today announced a lead term sheet from Ouroboros Family Founders Fund I, LP for its $60 million Series A financing, positioning the Company to advance multiple programs into the clinic. In parallel, Cytotheryx secured additional debt financing from QRS Investments, LLC to expand its real estate footprint, enable GMP manufacturing capacity and support continued operational scale-up.

These financings highlight the durability and increasing relevance of next-generation cell therapy platforms despite a challenging biotech investment environment. Cytotheryx’s differentiated platform addresses a substantial unmet need in acute, chronic, and rare liver diseases by delivering a scalable supply of clinically relevant, fully functional human hepatocytes, or liver cells, and leveraging those cells across multiple therapeutic applications.

"Securing a lead Series A term sheet alongside complementary debt financing represents a pivotal milestone for Cytotheryx," said Dr. John Swart, Chief Executive Officer. "This financing positions us to accelerate multiple programs into the clinic and underscores strong investor confidence in our cell therapy platform and its potential to meaningfully advance the treatment paradigm for liver disease."

Cytotheryx's technology portfolio spans a proprietary bio-incubator platform for scalable liver cell production, a bioartificial liver support system for the treatment of acute liver failure, and a universal liver cell therapy designed for transplantation in patients with rare genetic and chronic liver diseases. Together, these technologies position Cytotheryx as a leader in liver cell therapy innovation and underscore its potential to deliver transformative therapies to patients worldwide.

To learn more, the Company will present at the Biotech Showcase during JPM Week in San Francisco on Monday, January 12, at 2:30 p.m. PST.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Cytotheryx's financing, development plans, and anticipated advancement of its cell therapy programs. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. No undue reliance should be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Cytotheryx, Inc. is a preclinical cell therapy company leveraging proprietary technology to address acute, chronic, and rare genetic liver diseases. A Mayo Clinic spinout, Cytotheryx has developed a differentiated platform that enables the scalable production of clinically relevant, fully functional primary human hepatocytes for therapeutic use.

