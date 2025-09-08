CytoSorbents To Host Global Webinar on “Turning the Tide in Sepsis and Septic Shock: Real World Insights with CytoSorb” in Recognition of World Sepsis Day

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification, details its upcoming World Sepsis Day Global Webinar, entitled, "Turning the Tide in Sepsis and Septic Shock: Real World Insights with CytoSorb" to be held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, in commemoration of Sepsis Awareness Month and World Sepsis Day.

"Turning the Tide of Sepsis and Septic Shock: Real World Insights with CytoSorb" on Wed, Sept 10, 2025 at 11AM EDT

The event will be hosted by Dr. Phillip Chan, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of CytoSorbents, and will feature leading international experts in critical care who will share clinical insights and best practices on the use of CytoSorb® to help treat sepsis and septic shock, among the deadliest conditions in medicine. The webinar will highlight the evolving role of CytoSorb® blood purification therapy in improving outcomes for patients suffering from these conditions.

Webinar Details:

Turning the Tide in Sepsis and Septic Shock: Real World Insights with CytoSorb



Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025



Time: 11:00 AM EDT



Webinar registration required: https://cyto.news/webinar-sepsis/sep10

Distinguished Panelists:

Dr. med. Tobias Hübner, MD DESA EDIC MHBA – Chief Physician of the Intensive Care Unit, Vice Head of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, Hospital of Münsterlingen – Münsterlingen, Switzerland

– Chief Physician of the Intensive Care Unit, Vice Head of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, Hospital of Münsterlingen – Münsterlingen, Prof. Dr. Zsolt Molnár, MD, PhD – Head of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Therapy, Semmelweis University – Budapest, Hungary

– Head of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Therapy, Semmelweis University – Priv.-Doz. Dr. med. Kevin Pilarczyk , MD MHBA – Chief Physician of Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, Hochsauerland Hospital – Arnsberg, Germany

Together, these experts will share their frontline experiences and clinical insights in the use of CytoSorb to treat sepsis and septic shock.

The agenda includes:

A complete summary of the current understanding of how CytoSorb complements antibiotics to broadly treat the underlying pathophysiology of sepsis and septic shock

Best practices for using CytoSorb early, intensively, and for the right duration, supported by real-world evidence

How CytoSorb helps to prevent or treat organ failure and achieve the following major treatment goals in sepsis: 1) Break the vicious cycle of uncontrolled inflammation, 2) Stabilize the patient (e.g. reverse shock, improve lactate clearance, improve lung function and oxygenation, support liver dysfunction, reduce and treat septic acute kidney injury, among others), 3) Remove toxins to promote the repair of capillary leak, and 4) Enable the active removal of excessive fluid and reduce fluid overload in vital organs

Break the vicious cycle of uncontrolled inflammation, Stabilize the patient (e.g. reverse shock, improve lactate clearance, improve lung function and oxygenation, support liver dysfunction, reduce and treat septic acute kidney injury, among others), Remove toxins to promote the repair of capillary leak, and Enable the active removal of excessive fluid and reduce fluid overload in vital organs Practical experience, insights, and illustrative cases from expert CytoSorb users

Dr. Chan commented, "Sepsis and septic shock remain some of the most challenging crises in critical care, killing millions each year worldwide despite antibiotics and supportive care therapies. For more than a decade, CytoSorbents has worked with clinicians and scientists all over the world to advance our CytoSorb therapy and to piece together this treatment puzzle. CytoSorb - used early, intensively, and for the right duration - has now demonstrated meaningful improvements in survival and recovery in both published studies and real-world practice. In this webinar, we are excited to bring together this group of very experienced CytoSorb users who have been using the therapy in this way, to share their knowledge and strategies for improving outcomes in these critically ill patients. It is yet another example of the long-standing commitment and tradition of CytoSorbents and the international CytoSorb community to generate, share, and publish scientific data and concepts and help improve the lives of patients globally."

For more detailed information, follow our new septic shock blog series where CytoSorbents delves into greater detail on these points, found here. Meanwhile, watch videos from healthcare providers from around the world who detail their first-hand experiences with CytoSorb in the treatment of septic shock and other critical illnesses in our "Voices Around the World" segment, found here. We look forward to seeing you at our World Sepsis Day Global Webinar this Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

About Sepsis and Septic Shock

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by an uncontrolled immune response to infection, affecting an estimated 49 million people annually and killing 11 million worldwide. Septic shock, the most severe form, is marked by circulatory collapse, organ failure, and mortality rates of 30–50%. Despite decades of clinical trials, effective therapies remain limited, underscoring the urgent need for innovative approaches such as CytoSorb.

About CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery through blood purification. CytoSorbents' proprietary blood purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Cartridges filled with these beads can be used with standard blood pumps already found in hospitals (e.g. dialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy or CRRT, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO, and heart-lung machines), where blood is repeatedly recirculated outside the body, through our cartridges where toxic substances are removed, and then back into the body. CytoSorbents' technologies are used in a number of broad applications. Specifically, two important applications are 1) the removal of inflammatory agents and toxins in common critical illnesses that can lead to massive inflammation, organ failure, and patient death, and 2) the removal of blood thinners during and after cardiothoracic surgery to reduce the risk of severe bleeding. The breadth of these critical illnesses includes, for example, sepsis, burn injury, trauma, lung injury, liver failure, cytokine release syndrome, and pancreatitis, as well as the removal of liver toxins that accumulate in acute liver dysfunction or failure, and the removal of myoglobin in severe rhabdomyolysis that can otherwise lead to renal failure. In these diseases, the risk of death can be extremely high, and there are few, if any, effective treatments.

CytoSorbents' lead product, CytoSorb®, is approved in the European Union and distributed in over 70 countries worldwide, with nearly 300,000 devices used cumulatively to date. CytoSorb was originally launched in the European Union under CE mark as the first cytokine adsorber. Additional CE mark extensions were granted for bilirubin and myoglobin removal in clinical conditions such as liver disease and trauma, respectively, and for ticagrelor and rivaroxaban removal in cardiothoracic surgery procedures. CytoSorb has also received FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for use in adult critically ill COVID-19 patients with impending or confirmed respiratory failure. CytoSorb is not yet approved or cleared in the United States.

The Company has numerous marketed products and products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and registered trademarks, and multiple patent applications pending, including ECOS-300CY®, CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend-RBC™, HemoDefend-BGA™, VetResQ®, K+ontrol™, DrugSorb™, ContrastSorb, and others.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.cytosorbents.com/ or follow us on Facebook and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, future targets and outlooks for our business, representations and contentions, and the outcome of our regulatory submissions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the use and adoption of our technologies in critical illness and cardiac surgery, scientific publications, competition, financial performance, and the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, as updated by the risks reported in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the press releases and other communications to shareholders issued by us from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors which may affect our business. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.

