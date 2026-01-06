Cytokinetics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 9:45 AM Pacific Time in San Francisco, CA.

Interested parties may access the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investors & Media section of the Cytokinetics website at http://www.cytokinetics.com. The webcast replay will be archived on the Cytokinetics website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics’ MYQORZO™ (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the China National Medical Products Administration. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization in the European Union for MYQORZO® (aficamten) with a decision expected from the European Commission in first quarter in 2026. Aficamten is also being studied for the potential treatment of non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction and ulacamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, while continuing pre-clinical research and development in muscle biology.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics' and its partners' research and development activities of Cytokinetics’ product candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics' business outlined in Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

