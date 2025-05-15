Cytokinetics to Host Symposium on Contemporary Landscapes in Muscle Biology

Second Annual Muscle Biology-Focused Research Symposium

Highlighting Recent Innovations in the Field

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that the Company will host the second annual Contemporary Landscapes in Muscle Biology Research Symposium (CLIMB) on Friday, May 30th, 2025 from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM Pacific Time. The event will be held at the Mission Bay Conference Center in San Francisco, CA.

“CLIMB was born out of our vision to bring together key contributors in muscle biology across academia and industry to foster meaningful scientific exchange and showcase novel research,” said Fady I. Malik, M.D., Ph.D., Cytokinetics’ Executive Vice President of Research & Development. “As pioneers and leaders in muscle biology, we remain committed to advancing the field by deepening collective understandings underlying muscle-related diseases and disorders.”

CLIMB is an annual one-day research symposium bringing together scientists, researchers and emerging professionals to share innovative research in the field of muscle biology. The symposium seeks to foster collaboration, facilitate networking opportunities and promote interdisciplinary dialogue, with the ultimate goal of driving advancements in the biological understanding and emerging treatment of muscle-related diseases and disorders. CLIMB will feature distinguished expert speakers alongside poster presentations of novel research in the field of muscle biology. Presentations will focus on innovations in cardiac biology, skeletal muscle biology and emerging treatment modalities in muscle biology. Expert speakers include:

Keynote Speaker : John C. Marioni, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Computational Sciences, Genentech Research and Early Development

: John C. Marioni, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Computational Sciences, Genentech Research and Early Development Craig Blanchette, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Research, Switch Therapeutics

Helen Blau, Ph.D., Donald E. and Delia B. Baxter Foundation Professor; Director, Baxter Laboratory for Stem Cell Biology, Stanford University School of Medicine

Sharlene M. Day, M.D., Presidential Professor and Director of Translational Research, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine and Cardiovascular Institute, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

W. Michael Flanagan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Avidity Biosciences

Douglas Millay, Ph.D., Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, University of Cincinnati

Fabio Rossi, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, School of Biomedical Engineering and Department of Medical Genetics, Scientific Director, BC Regenerative Medicine Initiative, University of British Columbia

Robin M. Shaw, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Nora Eccles Harrison Cardiovascular Research and Training Institute, Professor of Medicine, University of Utah

Jil C. Tardiff, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Medicine, and Cellular and Molecular Medicine, University of Arizona

Paul Titchenell, Ph.D., Executive Director, Metabolic Physiology, Eli Lilly and Company

Presenting research completed at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

To attend CLIMB in person, register online by May 23, 2025, at https://climbsymposium.com/ .

