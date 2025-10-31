Cytokinetics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Scientific Sessions and American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced upcoming presentations, including three Late Breaking Science presentations related to MAPLE-HCM (Metoprolol vs Aficamten in Patients with LVOT Obstruction on Exercise Capacity in HCM), at the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Scientific Sessions on November 7, 2025, and at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025 taking place November 7-10, 2025, both in New Orleans, LA.
Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Scientific Sessions
Late Breaking Science Presentation
Title: Effect of Aficamten vs Metoprolol on Patient-Reported Health Status in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
Presenter: Michael E. Nassif, M.D., University of Missouri Kansas City Healthcare Institute for Innovations in Quality and Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute
Date: November 7, 2025
Session Title: Featured Science: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society
Session Time: 6:00 PM – 6:35 PM CT
Presentation Time: 6:16 PM – 6:22 PM CT
Location: R01
Oral Presentation
Title: Long-term Impact of Aficamten on Patient-Reported Outcome Measures in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results From FOREST-HCM
Presenter: Shepard D. Weiner, M.D., Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Date: November 7, 2025
Session Title: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Oral Abstracts
Session Time: 2:40 PM – 3:30 PM CT
Presentation Time: 2:50 PM – 2:58 PM CT
Location: R02-R03
Poster Presentation
Title: Outcomes Following Septal Myectomy in Young Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
Presenter: Daniel Kamna, D.O., Oregon Health & Science University
Date: November 7, 2025
Session Title: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Posters
Session Time: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM CT
Location: R04-R05 Posters
American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025
Late Breaking Science Presentations
Title: Clinical Responses to Aficamten Monotherapy Compared with Metoprolol Monotherapy for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Outcomes and Disease Burden: MAPLE-HCM Responder Analysis
Presenter: Andrew Wang, M.D., Duke University Medical Center
Date: November 8, 2025
Session Title: From Madrid to Mardi Gras: Heart Failure Trials on Parade
Session Time: 1:30 PM – 2:45 PM CT
Presentation Time: 1:59 PM – 2:07 PM CT
Location: 211-213
Title: Effect of Aficamten versus Metoprolol Monotherapy on Biomarkers in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: The MAPLE-HCM Trial
Presenter: Neal K. Lakdawala, M.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Date: November 9, 2025
Session Title: Biological and Pragmatic Interventions in Heart Failure: From Present to Future
Session Time: 8:00 AM – 9:15 AM CT
Presentation Time: 8:24 AM – 8:32 AM CT
Location: 211-213
Moderated Poster Presentations
Title: Improvement in Echocardiographic Measures of Diastolic Function Reflects Improved Exercise Performance in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Insights From the SEQUOIA-HCM Trial
Presenter: Henri Lu, M.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Date: November 8, 2025
Session Title: Beyond the Usual Suspects: Imaging Insights in HCM and Rare Cardiomyopathies
Session Time: 9:15 AM – 10:30 AM CT
Poster Presentation Time: 9:43 AM – 9:48 AM CT
Location: Clinical Science Zone 1, Moderated Digital Poster 7
Title: Aficamten is Safe and Effective in oHCM with Comorbidities Obesity, Hypertension, and Diabetes: a SEQUOIA-HCM Sub-study
Presenter: Matthew M. Y. Lee, Ph.D., MBChB, School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health, University of Glasgow
Date: November 8, 2025
Session Title: Targeting the Thickened Heart: Advances in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapy
Session Time: 10:45 AM – 11:55 AM CT
Poster Presentation Time: 11:13 AM – 11:18 AM CT
Location: Clinical Science Zone 2, Moderated Digital Poster 24
Title: Effect of Aficamten in Women Compared with Men with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
Presenter: Xiaowen Wang, M.D., MPH, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Date: November 8, 2025
Session Title: Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy: From Bench to Bedside
Session Time: 3:15 PM – 4:25 PM CT
Poster Presentation Time: 4:04 PM – 4:09 PM CT
Location: Clinical Science Zone 2, Moderated Digital Poster 22
Title: Chronic Aficamten Treatment Results in Sustained Favorable Cardiac Remodeling in Patients with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Insights From the FOREST-HCM Trial
Presenter: Sheila M. Hegde, M.D., MPH, UT Southwestern Medical Center and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Date: November 8, 2025
Session Title: Imaging Insights from Multicenter Clinical Trials
Session Time: 10:45 AM – 11:55 AM CT
Poster Presentation Time: 10:45 AM – 10:50 AM CT
Location: Clinical Science Zone 1, Moderated Digital Poster 8
Title: Lactate Dehydrogenase and Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Heart Failure and Reduced Ejection Fraction: Insights From the GALACTIC-HF Trial
Presenter: Ryohei Ono, M.D., Ph.D., British Heart Foundation Cardiovascular Research Centre, University of Glasgow
Date: November 9, 2025
Session Title: Drivers of Heart Failure: Environmental and Behavioral Factors
Session Time: 9:15 AM – 10:30 AM CT
Poster Presentation Time: 10:04 AM – 10:09 AM CT
Location: Clinical Science Zone 2, Moderated Digital Poster 18
Poster Presentations
Title: Semiquantitative Urine Dipstick Protein Assessments Predict Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Heart Failure and Reduced Ejection Fraction: Insights From the GALACTIC-HF Trial
Presenter: Ryohei Ono, M.D., Ph.D., British Heart Foundation Cardiovascular Research Centre, University of Glasgow
Date: November 8, 2025
Session Title: Biomarkers in HF: Past, Present, and Future
Session Time: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM CT
Location: Clinical Science Zone 2
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics is readying for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of aficamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials enrolling patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM. In addition, Cytokinetics is developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), ulacamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten, for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator with potential therapeutic application to a specific type of muscular dystrophy and other conditions of impaired skeletal muscle function.
For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
