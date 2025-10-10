CytoDyn to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX Investor Conference

CFO Robert E. Hoffman to deliver company presentation on October 21, 2025

VANCOUVER, Washington, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage oncology company advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor with therapeutic potential across multiple indications, including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), announced that CFO Robert E. Hoffman will present a corporate overview at the LD Micro Main Event XIX Investor Conference from October 19 – 21, 2025 at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego, California.

Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 9 a.m. PDT Register to view presentation: Webcast Link



Mr. Hoffman will be available for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees. To request a meeting to discuss the Company’s current development strategy and upcoming milestones, please contact CytoDyn@russopartnersllc.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro’s mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

To learn more about LD Micro, visit:

http://www.ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets LLC, visit:

https://www.freedomcapmkts.com/

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor, a key regulator of immune function implicated in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Guided by a mission to improve patients’ quality of life through therapeutic innovation, CytoDyn is committed to integrity, responsibility, and service as it works to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.cytodyn.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, mechanism of action, clinical trial results, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, including the section captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and in Item 1A, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Contact

CytoDyn Inc.

ir@cytodyn.com

Media Contacts

Rob Haney, Ph.D., or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

CytoDyn@russopartnersllc.com