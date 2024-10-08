CytoDyn Announces Abstract that Highlights Leronlimab’s Potential in Mediating ART-Free Viral Control in Infant Rhesus Macaques

Abstract to be presented at the 5th annual HIV Research for Prevention Conference



Study results highlight potential for treatment

VANCOUVER, Washington, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today announced acceptance of an abstract for presentation at the 5th annual HIV Research for Prevention Conference. The abstract summarizes research on the potential of combining early antiretroviral therapy (ART) with a novel immunotherapy approach using broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs) and leronlimab. This innovative treatment strategy was evaluated in infant rhesus macaques infected with Simian Human Immunodeficiency Virus (SHIV), offering promising insights into treatment possibilities to achieve viral control without the need for continuous ART.

Key Highlights of the Study:

Objective: To assess whether a combination of early ART initiation with bNAbs and leronlimab can provide sustained viral control in infant rhesus macaques, potentially reducing or eliminating the need for lifelong daily medication.

To assess whether a combination of early ART initiation with bNAbs and leronlimab can provide sustained viral control in infant rhesus macaques, potentially reducing or eliminating the need for lifelong daily medication. Methodology: Eighteen (18) infant rhesus macaques were infected with SHIV and then treated with various combinations of ART, bNAbs, and leronlimab. The study evaluated the efficacy of these treatments over a 27-week period, followed by a treatment interruption to monitor virus rebound.

Eighteen (18) infant rhesus macaques were infected with SHIV and then treated with various combinations of ART, bNAbs, and leronlimab. The study evaluated the efficacy of these treatments over a 27-week period, followed by a treatment interruption to monitor virus rebound. Results: The combination of ART, bNAbs, and leronlimab showed promising results, with no virus rebound observed in any of the treated animals, suggesting a potential for durable viral control and a significant advancement towards minimizing or eliminating the need for ongoing ART.



“These results demonstrate a previously unappreciated synergy between CCR5 blockade and antibody neutralization that opens the door to a new approach for an HIV cure that should be explored further,” said Jonah B. Sacha, Ph.D, Chief of the Pathobiology and Immunology Division at the Oregon National Primate Research Center at Oregon Health & Science University. The study was funded by an NIH grant awarded to OHSU and led by Dr. Nancy Haigwood, Dr. Sacha, and their collaborators.

“We are proud to report these results as we continue to progress our clinical development pipelines for leronlimab across a number of clinical indications,” said Dr. Jay Lalezari, CEO of CytoDyn. “The potential for a treatment path for HIV utilizing leronlimab that allows for long-lasting viral control and potentially reduces or eliminates the need for ongoing ART is a thrilling prospect. We’re grateful to our partners at Oregon Health & Science University and look forward to continuing this important work.”

Dr. Sacha will present the abstract at the 5th annual HIV Research for Prevention Conference in Lima, Peru. Details on the presentation are shown below.

Title: Short-term combination immunotherapy with broadly neutralizing antibodies and CCR5 blockade mediates ART-free viral control in infant rhesus macaques

Presentation Type: Oral abstract session

Session Title: Planet of the Apes: Learning immunogenicity from animal models

Session Date and Time: October 10, 2024, 5:30-7:00PM PET

