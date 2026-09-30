CytoAgents Presents New Preclinical CTO1681 Data at the 2026 EADV Congress

Data presented in Vienna demonstrate suppression of proinflammatory cytokines implicated in atopic dermatitis, supporting continued development of CTO1681 as an oral immunomodulatory therapy.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AtopicDermatitis--CytoAgents, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CTO1681, an oral, steroid-sparing immunomodulator for diseases driven by dysregulated inflammation, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data in atopic dermatitis (AD) at the 2026 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, taking place September 30–October 3, 2026, in Vienna, Austria. The data are being presented as an e-Poster and are available to congress attendees throughout the meeting.

The e-Poster, "CTO1681 Suppresses Proinflammatory Cytokine Production in Stimulated Human Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells: Implications for Atopic Dermatitis-Associated Immune Dysregulation," reports the ability of CTO1681 to broadly modulate inflammatory cytokine production in stimulated human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs).

In the study, PBMCs were treated with CTO1681 and stimulated with either lipopolysaccharide (LPS) or the viral mimetic Poly(I:C) to model the bacterial and viral immune triggers commonly encountered in AD. Production of 29 cytokines and chemokines was subsequently evaluated. CTO1681 demonstrated no cytotoxicity at the concentrations tested and significantly reduced production of 21 of the 29 cytokines and chemokines evaluated across the two stimulation conditions.

Importantly, CTO1681 suppressed multiple cytokines implicated in AD pathophysiology, including IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, IL-17, TNF-α, IL-1β and IFN-γ, as well as chemokines involved in immune-cell recruitment and chronic inflammation. The findings support the potential for CTO1681 to broadly address the inflammatory pathways contributing to skin-barrier dysfunction, microbial colonization and chronic inflammation in AD.

"Presenting these data at EADV — in front of the dermatology community that will ultimately evaluate new treatment options for atopic dermatitis — is an important step for our program and further validates our strategy to expand CTO1681 into inflammatory diseases where broad cytokine dysregulation contributes to disease progression," said Michael Howell, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of CytoAgents. "Atopic dermatitis is driven by a complex network of inflammatory pathways, and these findings demonstrate CTO1681's ability to suppress multiple cytokines associated with AD rather than targeting a single downstream mediator. We believe this differentiated profile supports the continued development of CTO1681 as a potentially convenient oral treatment for patients with atopic dermatitis."

e-Poster Presentation Details

Title: CTO1681 Suppresses Proinflammatory Cytokine Production in Stimulated Human Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells: Implications for Atopic Dermatitis-Associated Immune Dysregulation

Abstract ID: AS-4091

e-Poster Number: P1680

Congress: European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026

Congress Dates: September 30–October 3, 2026

Location: Vienna, Austria

About CTO1681

CTO1681 is an oral, small-molecule immunomodulator being developed by CytoAgents for diseases characterized by dysregulated cytokine-driven inflammation. Its broad immunomodulatory activity provides the potential to address multiple inflammatory pathways simultaneously, differentiating CTO1681 from therapies directed against individual cytokines or inflammatory mediators.

About CytoAgents

CytoAgents, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CTO1681, an oral, steroid-sparing immunomodulator for multiple diseases driven by dysregulated inflammation. CytoAgents is advancing CTO1681 across a pipeline of indications where broad modulation of inflammatory pathways may provide meaningful clinical benefit, including pulmonary arterial hypertension, asthma and atopic dermatitis.

www.cytoagents.com

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, changes in governmental regulations and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. CytoAgents does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. CytoAgents will not be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

Media Contact:

Rachel Ford Hutman for CytoAgents

301-801-5540

rachel@fordhutmanmedia.com