Cytek Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced the company will be participating in the following investor conferences.

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA

CFO William McCombe will be participating in investor meetings on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY

CEO Wenbin Jiang and CFO William McCombe will be participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Deutsche Bank’s 2026 Healthcare Summit in New York, NY

CEO Wenbin Jiang and CFO William McCombe will be participating in investor meetings on Thursday, September 17, 2026

Interested parties may access the live and archived webcast for the Morgan Stanley event referenced above on the “Investors” section of the company website at: investors.cytekbio.com.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP®) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek Aurora™, Northern Lights™, Cytek Aurora™ CS, Cytek Aurora™ Evo, and Cytek Borealis™ systems; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle™ (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometers and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Cytek Borealis, Northern Lights, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Cytek Orion, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and X account as channels of distribution for information about the company, its products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Certain information disseminated through these channels may be material to investors, and Cytek may use these channels to disseminate such information in accordance with Regulation FD and other applicable disclosure requirements. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

Investor Contact:

Mark Meehan

Cytek Biosciences

mmeehan@cytekbio.com