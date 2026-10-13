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Cyted Health to Present U.S. Clinical Validation Data for the EndoSign® Barrett’s Esophagus Test in Late-Breaking Plenary Session at ACG 2026

October 13, 2026 | 
2 min read

DETECT-ME study evaluates a non-endoscopic, methylation-based approach to identifying Barrett’s esophagus across 18 U.S. sites



NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyted Health:

WHAT

Cyted Health will present clinical validation data from DETECT-ME, a prospective, 18-site U.S. study of the EndoSign® Barrett’s esophagus (BE) Test, as a late-breaking abstract in a plenary session at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting.

Session: Plenary Session 4A: Esophagus / Practice Management

Presentation #64: “A Prospective, Multicenter Cohort Study of a Novel Methylation Biomarker Panel Using Non-Endoscopic Cell Collection to Detect Barrett’s Esophagus – The DETECT-ME Study” (Late-Breaking Abstract)

WHEN

Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 10:00 – 10:10 AM CT

WHERE

ACG 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting, Music City Center, Nashville, Tennessee, Karl F. Dean Grand Ballroom A (Level 4)

WHO

Nicholas J. Shaheen, MD, MPH, MACG, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, DETECT-ME study Principal Investigator

Marcel Gehrung, CEO; Shirin R. Hasan VP, Medical & Clinical Affairs, available for interviews on site

WHY

Barrett’s esophagus, the only known precursor to esophageal adenocarcinoma, remains substantially underdiagnosed. The challenge is not confirming Barrett’s once a patient undergoes endoscopy; it is identifying and engaging at-risk patients early enough to get them to endoscopy in the first place.

DETECT-ME compared Cyted’s non-endoscopic, methylation-based test directly against standard endoscopy and biopsy, using samples collected with the FDA 510(k)-cleared EndoSign® Cell Collection Device. The test is performed without sedation, with samples analyzed in Cyted’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited U.S. laboratory.

The data will demonstrate how a scalable, non-endoscopic approach could provide a more accessible entry point into the diagnostic pathway, enabling more at-risk patients to reach endoscopy earlier in the course of disease.

MEDIA

Interviews with the investigators and Cyted Health leadership are available during ACG 2026. Full results will be released following the presentation.

To schedule: Amba Swain, a.swain@cytedhealth.com

About Cyted Health

Cyted Health believes early and accurate identification of esophageal disease can change the clinical clock - bringing clarity sooner, so clinicians can act earlier with greater impact.

The company is dedicated to improving early detection and prevention of esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its platform combines minimally invasive cell collection with high-resolution molecular analysis to detect early biological changes associated with Barrett’s esophagus and cancer. Cyted Health has built a robust portfolio of peer-reviewed publications and conducted over 40,000 tests using its diagnostic platform.

Cyted Health cares about restoring time when medicine does its best work: clearer answers, more informed decisions, and fewer patients left waiting in anxiety, so more people can get back to life, facing forward with confidence not concern.


Contacts

Steven Gottlieb
Steven.gottlieb@onestrat.com

Tennessee Events Data
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