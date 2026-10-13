Cyted Health to Present U.S. Clinical Validation Data for the EndoSign® Barrett’s Esophagus Test in Late-Breaking Plenary Session at ACG 2026

Barrett’s esophagus, the only known precursor to esophageal adenocarcinoma, remains substantially underdiagnosed. The challenge is not confirming Barrett’s once a patient undergoes endoscopy; it is identifying and engaging at-risk patients early enough to get them to endoscopy in the first place.

DETECT-ME compared Cyted’s non-endoscopic, methylation-based test directly against standard endoscopy and biopsy, using samples collected with the FDA 510(k)-cleared EndoSign® Cell Collection Device. The test is performed without sedation, with samples analyzed in Cyted’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited U.S. laboratory.

The data will demonstrate how a scalable, non-endoscopic approach could provide a more accessible entry point into the diagnostic pathway, enabling more at-risk patients to reach endoscopy earlier in the course of disease.