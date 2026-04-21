CVRx Announces Nomination of Michael Dale for Election to the Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX), a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, announced today the nomination of Michael Dale to serve on its Board of Directors. Mr. Dale will stand for election at the annual meeting of stockholders scheduled for June 1, 2026.

"Michael has achieved an outstanding record of commercial success in the medical device industry, and I’m excited for him to join our Board of Directors,” said Kevin Hykes, President and CEO of CVRx. "His extensive experience leading high growth organizations, both as an executive and board member, will be invaluable as we continue to drive Barostim adoption as a critical component of the heart failure therapy continuum.”

Michael Dale currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and President and a member of the Board of Directors of Axogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXGN), a regenerative medicine company dedicated to peripheral nerve repair, a position he has held since August 2024. Prior to this role, he led Abbott’s structural heart division for eight years, and previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of GI Dynamics, Inc. His earlier experience includes executive leadership roles at Helical Solutions, Inc., ATS Medical, Inc., Endocardial Solutions, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., and American Edwards Laboratories. Mr. Dale currently serves on the advisory board of Purdue University’s Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering and on the board of directors of BiomimedX, Inc. He also brings extensive board experience from prior director roles at Preceptis Medical, Inc., GI Dynamics, Inc., NeoChord, Inc., Neuronetics, Inc., Helical Solutions, Inc., Rhythmia Medical, Inc., and ATS Medical, Inc., amongst others. Mr. Dale received a B.S. from California Polytechnic State University.

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Barostim™ is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has been certified as compliant with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and holds CE Mark approval for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.



Investor Contact:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0501

ir@cvrx.com

Media Contact:

Emily Meyers

CVRx, Inc.

763-416-2853

emeyers@cvrx.com