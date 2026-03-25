CVAUSA Offers Heartflow Technology to Elevate Cardiovascular Diagnostics Across Its Expansive Network

Leveraging Advanced AI and 3D Modeling, Heartflow Provides Cardiologists with Non-Invasive Analysis for Accurate Coronary Artery Disease Detection and Optimized Patient Care

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a physician-led network of cardiovascular specialists committed to value-based care, today announced the implementation of Heartflow's innovative technology across its extensive clinical operations. This strategic initiative underscores CVAUSA's commitment to advancing patient care through state-of-the-art diagnostics, enhancing treatment planning and outcomes for the more than 1.3 million individuals it serves annually.

With over 460 cardiovascular physicians and 600 total providers operating across 100+ clinic locations and several ambulatory surgery centers in eight states, CVAUSA continues to lead the transformation of cardiovascular care by adopting Heartflow's technology.

"As the nation's largest and fastest-growing cardiovascular network, CVAUSA is consistently seeking innovations that redefine patient care and deliver superior value," said Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA. "Integrating Heartflow technology across our operations demonstrates our commitment to providing patients with the most precise, non-invasive diagnostic tools. This implementation empowers our network's physicians with critical insights, fostering more informed decisions and improved cardiovascular health outcomes."

CVAUSA will leverage coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) imaging alongside insights from the Heartflow One platform, including Heartflow FFR CT Analysis and Heartflow Plaque Analysis. This non-invasive technology creates a personalized, 3D digital model of the coronary arteries, assessing plaque location, volume, composition and effect on blood flow to the heart. Heartflow supports CVAUSA physicians with accurate diagnosis of coronary artery disease (CAD) and actionable insights to help guide treatment decisions.

The Heartflow platform is a key part of CVAUSA's patient-focused strategy, offering clinically-proven AI technology to support exceptional cardiovascular care across its extensive network of healthcare providers.

"Heartflow is dedicated to transforming how coronary artery disease is diagnosed and managed, and CVAUSA's decision to offer our platform across its significant network is a powerful validation of our technology's clinical value," said Campbell Rogers, MD, FACC, Chief Medical Officer of Heartflow. "We are thrilled to support CVAUSA's mission by providing their physicians with advanced technology that helps personalize care, reduce unnecessary invasive procedures, and improve outcomes for patients across their network."

This new offering reinforces CVAUSA's position as a frontrunner in integrating sophisticated solutions that enhance clinical efficiency and patient well-being across its comprehensive network. It follows the recent announcement of a collaboration with AI company Ascertain to automate administrative workflows, further demonstrating the network's aggressive pursuit of technological advancements to optimize care delivery and operational excellence.

About Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA)



Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) is a physician-led network of cardiologists dedicated to leading the way into a value-based future that benefits patients and transforms care delivery. With a focus on empowering independent cardiology practices, CVAUSA provides its network with the resources and support needed to thrive in an evolving healthcare landscape. CVAUSA is committed to delivering exceptional patient care and driving innovation in cardiovascular medicine.

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SOURCE CVAUSA