Curve Biosciences Appoints Dr. Amit Singal as Chief Medical Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#diagnostics--Curve Biosciences, the Whole-Body Intelligence™ company, today announced the appointment of Amit Singal, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. A nationally recognized leader in clinical management of liver diseases like cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, and MASH, Dr. Singal brings deep clinical expertise, translational research leadership, and decades of experience advancing improved outcomes for patients with liver cirrhosis such as the earlier detection of liver cancer.

Dr. Singal is the Chief of Hepatology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and a Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine and a member of its Division of Digestive & Liver Diseases. He also serves as the Medical Director of the UT Southwestern Liver Tumor Program and holds the Willis C. Maddrey, M.D. Distinguished Chair in Liver Disease.

At Curve Biosciences, Dr. Singal will lead clinical strategy and development as the company advances its initial pipeline focused on transforming care for patients with chronic liver diseases.

“Amit is one of the world’s leading authorities on chronic liver disease across the full continuum of care, from prevention and screening to early detection and treatment,” said Ritish Patnaik, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder, Curve Biosciences. “His expertise at the intersection of clinical medicine, population health, and translational research will be instrumental as we accelerate development of our programs and work to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients with chronic liver disease.”

“I have spent my career working to close the gaps in liver care, particularly in clinical settings where we have the greatest opportunity to change outcomes,” said Dr. Singal. “Far too many patients progress to a stage of liver disease when curative options are no longer possible. Curve Biosciences is advancing innovative approaches designed to shift that paradigm. I am excited to join the team and help translate scientific innovation into practical tools that can improve survival and quality of life for patients with liver disease.”

Dr. Singal earned his medical degree from the University of Michigan. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Washington and went on to complete fellowships in gastroenterology and transplant hepatology at the University of Michigan. He is board certified in gastroenterology and transplant hepatology by the American Board of Internal Medicine and joined the UT Southwestern faculty in 2010.

His research focuses on monitoring liver cirrhosis patients, in particular for diagnosing and treating liver cancer before it becomes incurable. He has received multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health examining the hepatocellular carcinoma care continuum, from prevention and screening to early detection, treatment, and survivorship. He has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed publications and is a frequent invited lecturer at national and international scientific meetings.

He has received Investigator Awards from the International Liver Cancer Association (ILCA) and the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), as well as the Blue Faery Award for Excellence in Liver Cancer Research from a leading liver cancer patient advocacy organization.

About Curve Biosciences

Curve Biosciences is the Whole-Body Intelligence company. Curve has created the first molecular blueprint of the human body by manually curating the world’s largest collection of comprehensively-characterized tissue samples into its Whole-Body Atlas. Trained on the clarity of this atlas, the company’s Whole-Body Intelligence models identify chronic disease states through its Whole-Body Blood Tests earlier and more accurately than other methods. Curve’s mission is to provide doctors the best intelligence for their patients and to alleviate the pain of chronic diseases by anchoring medicine in biological truth. The company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, visit www.curvebio.com.

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