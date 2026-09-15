Curium™ announces FDA approval of BEXLUTRY lutetium Lu 177 dotatate injection for adults with SSTR-positive GEP-NETs

BEXLUTRY is the first radioligand equivalent for the treatment of GEP-NETs in adults and the first radioligand therapy from Curium™ approved by the FDA

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium™ announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its New Drug Application (NDA) for BEXLUTRY™ lutetium Lu 177 dotatate injection for the treatment of somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), including foregut, midgut, and hindgut neuroendocrine tumors in adults.

BEXLUTRY™ is a radioligand therapy designed to deliver targeted radiation to GEP-NETs by binding to somatostatin receptors commonly expressed on these tumors. NETs originate from neuroendocrine cells, which are specialized cells widely dispersed throughout the body’s organs. The site of origin can vary because of the broad distribution of neuroendocrine cells. GEP-NETs represent 60-70% of NETs.

BEXLUTRY™ is a radioligand equivalent approved through the FDA’s 505(b)(2) pathway targeting LUTATHERA® (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), supported by published evidence and targeted bridging data that demonstrated a similar biological and chemical profile to a previously approved radiopharmaceutical therapy.

Renaud Dehareng, Curium’s Group Chief Executive Offer, said: “FDA approval of BEXLUTRY™ is a defining milestone for Curium™ as we expand our offering into oncology therapeutics. With over 100 years of experience in nuclear medicine and a long-standing commitment to the NET community, we are now bringing the full diagnosis-to-therapy capability needed to scale theranostics responsibly. For decades, Curium™ has earned trust in nuclear medicine through reliability, quality and day-in, day-out delivery. We are applying that same discipline and commitment to help eligible NET patients access radioligand therapy with confidence.”

Mike Patterson, Curium’s North American Chief Executive Officer, said: “As the only vertically integrated, lutetium-based NETs therapy manufacturer, Curium™ is uniquely positioned to support a reliable supply of BEXLUTRY™ and help sites of care prepare for radioligand therapy delivery at scale. Today’s FDA approval brings us a step closer to advancing our ambition of aiming to improve the lives of up to 80% of patients with cancer. Our priority now is a high-quality launch supported by our end-to-end nuclear medicine infrastructure, designed to help ensure consistent delivery, predictable scheduling support for sites of care, and a dependable experience for patients receiving radioligand therapy.”

BEXLUTRY™ is now available for prescribing physicians and patient use. Visit www.bexlutry.com.

About BEXLUTRY™

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

Bexlutry™ (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate injection) is indicated for the treatment of adults with somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), including foregut, midgut, and hindgut neuroendocrine tumors.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Risk From Radiation Exposure : Bexlutry contributes to a patient’s overall long-term cumulative radiation exposure. Long-term cumulative radiation exposure is associated with an increased risk for cancer. These risks of radiation associated with the use of Bexlutry are greater in pediatric patients than in adults.



Radiation can be detected in the urine for up to 30 days following Bexlutry administration. Minimize radiation exposure to patients, medical personnel, and household contacts during and after treatment with Bexlutry consistent with institutional good radiation safety practices, patient management procedures, Nuclear Regulatory Commission patient-release guidance, and instructions to the patient for follow-up radiation protection at home.





: Bexlutry contributes to a patient’s overall long-term cumulative radiation exposure. Long-term cumulative radiation exposure is associated with an increased risk for cancer. These risks of radiation associated with the use of Bexlutry are greater in pediatric patients than in adults. Radiation can be detected in the urine for up to 30 days following Bexlutry administration. Minimize radiation exposure to patients, medical personnel, and household contacts during and after treatment with Bexlutry consistent with institutional good radiation safety practices, patient management procedures, Nuclear Regulatory Commission patient-release guidance, and instructions to the patient for follow-up radiation protection at home. Myelosuppression : In NETTER-1, myelosuppression occurred more frequently in patients receiving lutetium Lu 177 dotatate injection with long-acting octreotide compared to patients receiving high-dose long-acting octreotide (all Grades/Grade 3 or 4): anemia (81%/0) versus (54%/1%); thrombocytopenia (53%/1%) versus (17%/0); and neutropenia (26%/3%) versus (11%/0). In NETTER-1, platelet nadir occurred at a median of 5.1 months following the first dose. Of the 59 patients who developed thrombocytopenia, 68% had platelet recovery to baseline or normal levels. The median time to platelet recovery was 2 months. Fifteen of the nineteen patients in whom platelet recovery was not documented had post-nadir platelet counts. Among these 15 patients, 5 improved to Grade 1, 9 to Grade 2, and 1 to Grade 3. Monitor blood cell counts. Withhold dose, reduce dose, or permanently discontinue Bexlutry based on the severity of myelosuppression.





: In NETTER-1, myelosuppression occurred more frequently in patients receiving lutetium Lu 177 dotatate injection with long-acting octreotide compared to patients receiving high-dose long-acting octreotide (all Grades/Grade 3 or 4): anemia (81%/0) versus (54%/1%); thrombocytopenia (53%/1%) versus (17%/0); and neutropenia (26%/3%) versus (11%/0). In NETTER-1, platelet nadir occurred at a median of 5.1 months following the first dose. Of the 59 patients who developed thrombocytopenia, 68% had platelet recovery to baseline or normal levels. The median time to platelet recovery was 2 months. Fifteen of the nineteen patients in whom platelet recovery was not documented had post-nadir platelet counts. Among these 15 patients, 5 improved to Grade 1, 9 to Grade 2, and 1 to Grade 3. Monitor blood cell counts. Withhold dose, reduce dose, or permanently discontinue Bexlutry based on the severity of myelosuppression. Secondary Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and Leukemia : In NETTER-1, with a median follow-up time of 76 months in the main study, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) was reported in 2.3% of patients receiving lutetium Lu 177 dotatate injection with long-acting octreotide compared to no patients receiving high-dose long-acting octreotide.

In ERASMUS, 16 patients (2.0%) developed MDS and 4 (0.5%) developed acute leukemia. The median time to onset was 29 months (9 to 45 months) for MDS and 55 months (32 to 125 months) for acute leukemia.





: In NETTER-1, with a median follow-up time of 76 months in the main study, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) was reported in 2.3% of patients receiving lutetium Lu 177 dotatate injection with long-acting octreotide compared to no patients receiving high-dose long-acting octreotide. In ERASMUS, 16 patients (2.0%) developed MDS and 4 (0.5%) developed acute leukemia. The median time to onset was 29 months (9 to 45 months) for MDS and 55 months (32 to 125 months) for acute leukemia. Renal Toxicity : In ERASMUS, 8 patients (< 1%) developed renal failure 3 to 36 months following lutetium Lu 177 dotatate injection. Two of these patients had underlying renal impairment or risk factors for renal failure (e.g., diabetes or hypertension) and required dialysis.



Administer the recommended amino acid solution before, during and after Bexlutry to decrease the reabsorption of lutetium Lu 177 dotatate through the proximal tubules and decrease the radiation dose to the kidneys. Advise patients to hydrate and to urinate frequently before, on the day of, and the day after administration of Bexlutry.



Monitor serum creatinine and calculated creatinine clearance. Withhold dose, reduce dose, or permanently discontinue Bexlutry based on the severity of renal toxicity.



Patients with baseline renal impairment may be at increased risk of toxicity due to increased radiation exposure.





Hepatotoxicity : In ERASMUS, 2 patients (< 1%) were reported to have hepatic tumor hemorrhage, edema, or necrosis, with one patient experiencing intrahepatic congestion and cholestasis. Patients with hepatic metastasis may be at increased risk of hepatotoxicity due to radiation exposure.



Monitor transaminases, bilirubin, serum albumin, and international normalized ratio (INR) during treatment. Withhold dose, reduce dose, or permanently discontinue Bexlutry based on the severity of hepatotoxicity.





Hypersensitivity Reactions : Hypersensitivity reactions, including angioedema, occurred in patients treated with lutetium Lu 177 dotatate injection. Monitor patients closely for signs and symptoms of hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, during and following Bexlutry administration for a minimum of 2 hours in a setting where cardiopulmonary resuscitation medication and equipment are available. Discontinue the infusion upon the first observation of any signs or symptoms consistent with a severe hypersensitivity reaction and initiate appropriate therapy.



Premedicate patients with a history of Grade 1 or 2 hypersensitivity reactions to Bexlutry before subsequent doses. Permanently discontinue Bexlutry in patients who experience Grade 3 or 4 hypersensitivity reactions.





Neuroendocrine Hormonal Crisis : Neuroendocrine hormonal crises, manifesting with flushing, diarrhea, bronchospasm and hypotension, occurred in < 1% of patients in ERASMUS and typically occurred during or within 24 hours following the initial lutetium Lu 177 dotatate injection dose. Two (< 1%) patients were reported to have hypercalcemia. Monitor patients for flushing, diarrhea, hypotension, bronchoconstriction or other signs and symptoms of tumor-related hormonal release. Administer intravenous somatostatin analogs, fluids, corticosteroids, and electrolytes as indicated.





: Neuroendocrine hormonal crises, manifesting with flushing, diarrhea, bronchospasm and hypotension, occurred in < 1% of patients in ERASMUS and typically occurred during or within 24 hours following the initial lutetium Lu 177 dotatate injection dose. Two (< 1%) patients were reported to have hypercalcemia. Monitor patients for flushing, diarrhea, hypotension, bronchoconstriction or other signs and symptoms of tumor-related hormonal release. Administer intravenous somatostatin analogs, fluids, corticosteroids, and electrolytes as indicated. Embryo-Fetal Toxicity : Based on its mechanism of action, Bexlutry can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiating Bexlutry. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Bexlutry and for 7 months after the last dose. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Bexlutry and for 4 months after the last dose.





: Based on its mechanism of action, Bexlutry can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiating Bexlutry. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Bexlutry and for 7 months after the last dose. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Bexlutry and for 4 months after the last dose. Risk of Infertility : Bexlutry may cause infertility in males and females. The recommended cumulative dose of 29.6 GBq of Bexlutry results in a radiation absorbed dose to the testes and ovaries within the range where temporary or permanent infertility can be expected following external beam radiotherapy.





ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common Grade 3-4 adverse reactions (≥ 4% with a higher incidence in lutetium Lu 177 dotatate injection arm) reported in NETTER-1 were lymphopenia, increased GGT, vomiting, nausea, increased AST, increased ALT, hyperglycemia and hypokalemia.

With a median follow-up time of more than 4 years, the following rates of serious adverse reactions were reported in ERASMUS: myelodysplastic syndrome (2%), acute leukemia (1%), renal failure (2%), hypotension (1%), cardiac failure (2%), myocardial infarction (1%), and neuroendocrine hormonal crisis (1%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Somatostatin Analogs : Somatostatin and its analogs competitively bind to somatostatin receptors and may interfere with the efficacy of Bexlutry. Discontinue long-acting somatostatin analogs at least 4 weeks and short-acting octreotide at least 24 hours prior to each Bexlutry dose. Administer short- and long-acting octreotide during Bexlutry treatment as recommended.

Glucocorticoids : Glucocorticoids can induce down-regulation of subtype 2 somatostatin receptors (SSTR2). Avoid repeated administration of high doses of glucocorticoids during treatment with Bexlutry.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation

Advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with Bexlutry and for 2.5 months after the last dose.

Pediatric Use

Somatostatin Receptor-Positive Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors: The risks of radiation exposure associated with Bexlutry are greater in pediatric patients than in adult patients due to longer life expectancy. The safety and effectiveness of Bexlutry have not been established in pediatric patients younger than 12 years old with somatostatin receptor-positive GEP-NETs.

Pediatric use information is approved for Advanced Accelerator Applications USA INC’s LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) injection for intravenous use. However, due to Advanced Accelerator Applications USA Inc.’s marketing exclusivity rights, this drug product is not labeled with that pediatric information.

*LUTATHERA® is a registered trademark of Advanced Accelerator Applications International SA.

Please see full Prescribing Information by clicking here or visit www.Bexlutry.com.

About Curium™

Curium™ is an independent, global radiopharmaceutical leader driving innovation in nuclear medicine to change patients’ lives. With an industry heritage dating back more than 100 years, Curium™ has proven expertise in the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals that transform the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Curium’s mission is to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

With a global footprint that extends to more than 70 countries, a skilled and dedicated team of over 3,800 employees, and four manufacturing sites, Curium™ is uniquely qualified to meet the significant supply and distribution of established products that underlie success in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Curium’s global leadership is embodied in a diverse and extensive portfolio of over 45 products that advance patient care.

Curium’s pioneering legacy in nuclear medicine is the foundation of the company’s dedication to innovation and portfolio expansion to cancer therapeutics, particularly in neuroendocrine tumors and with a late-stage pipeline exploring opportunities in prostate cancer.

To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

Inquiries:

Curium Group

Camilla Campell

VP, Head of Global Communications

Camilla.campbell@curiumpharma.com