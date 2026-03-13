SUBSCRIBE
Curis to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 19, 2026

March 13, 2026 
LEXINGTON, Mass., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 and FLT3 inhibitor, today announced that the Company will report its fourth quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants may join by dialing (800)-836-8184 from the United States or (646)-357-8785 from other locations or a live audio webcast can be accessed here or from the investor section of the Curis website. A replay of the conference call will be available at www.curis.com.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 and FLT3 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently being evaluated in the TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study (CA-4948-101) of emavusertib in combination with the BTK inhibitor, ibrutinib, in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) and in the TakeAim CLL Phase 2 study (CA-4948-203) of emavusertib in combination with the BTK inhibitor, zanubrutinib, in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The Company has completed its monotherapy and combination studies in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), with additional funding we plan to continue development of emavusertib as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents in AML. Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PCNSL, AML and MDS and from the European Commission for the treatment of PCNSL. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curis-to-report-fourth-quarter-2025-financial-and-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-march-19-2026-302712824.html

SOURCE Curis, Inc.

