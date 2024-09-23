Curis Announces the 3rd Annual Symposium on IRAK4 in Cancer

Symposium hosted by Eric S. Winer, MD, and Grzegorz S. Nowakowski, MD

Updated data for 10 evaluable patients in Curis’s PCNSL study

Experts will present at the virtual meeting, free and open to the public, on September 26, 2024

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, today announced the 3rd Annual Symposium on IRAK4 in Cancer taking place virtually on September 26, 9:00 AM-1:00 PM E.T.

Hosted by Dr. Eric S. Winer (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute) and Dr. Grzegorz S. Nowakowski (Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center), this symposium will focus on IRAK4, an emerging target in the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Experts will discuss the promise of IRAK4 inhibition in cancer, including current clinical studies of emavusertib and opportunities for future development.

Symposium presentations will include updated data for 10 evaluable R/R PCNSL patients as of the July 10, 2024 cutoff date. The Company continues to enroll patients in the PCNSL study and is on track to enroll 15-20 patients by year-end.

“As the leader in IRAK4 inhibition in oncology with emavusertib, we are honored to provide a forum for discussing the biology of the IRAK4 pathway and IRAK4 inhibition in the research and development of therapies to benefit patients living with cancer,” said James Dentzer, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Curis.

Symposium co-chairs:

Eric Winer , MD, Clinical Director and Adult Leukemia Institute Physician, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Clinical Director and Adult Leukemia Institute Physician, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Grzegorz Nowakowski , MD, Professor of Oncology and Medicine, Division of Hematology, Deputy Director of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center for Clinical Research and Vice-Chair of Division of Hematology

Joining our hosts will be the following speakers and participants:

Bently Doonan , MD , Assistant Professor, Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of Florida College of Medicine

, Assistant Professor, Division of Hematology and Oncology, College of Medicine Andrés Ferreri, MD, Contract Professor of Oncology, University Vita-Salute San Raffaele; Head of the Lymphoma Unit, I.R.C.C.S. Ospedale San Raffaele

Contract Professor of Oncology, University Vita-Salute San Raffaele; Head of the Lymphoma Unit, I.R.C.C.S. Ospedale San Raffaele Klaus Metzeler, MD, Professional of Translational Hematology, University of Leipzig

Professional of Translational Hematology, University of Guillermo Garcia-Manero , MD , Professor, Chief of Section of Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Deputy Chair of Translational Research and Fellowship Program Director Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

, Professor, Chief of Section of Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Deputy Chair of Translational Research and Fellowship Program Director Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, The MD Anderson Cancer Center Marina Konopleva , MD, PhD, Professor of the Department of Oncology, Professor of the Department of Molecular Pharmacology, and Miriam Mandel Faculty Scholar in Cancer Research, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Professor of the Department of Oncology, Professor of the Department of Molecular Pharmacology, and Miriam Mandel Faculty Scholar in Cancer Research, of Medicine Kian Lim , MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Oncology, School of Medicine in Lakshmi Nayak, MD, Director of the Center for CNS Lymphoma Dana‑Farber Cancer Institute; Associate Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School

Director of the Center for CNS Lymphoma Dana‑Farber Cancer Institute; Associate Professor of Neurology, Han Tun , MD, Hematologist, Internist, Oncologist, Departments of Hematology and Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center

To learn more about this free-to-attend symposium and register, please visit https://cvent.me/kDaoDK

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently undergoing testing in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma study (CA-4948-101) in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, as a monotherapy in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia study (CA-4948-102) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS) with either a FLT3 mutation or a splicing factor mutation (U2AF1 or SF3B2), and as a frontline combination therapy with azacitidine and venetoclax in patents with AML (CA-4948-104). Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of AML and MDS and from the European Commission for the treatment of PCNSL. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). Curis licensed its rights to Erivedge® to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which they are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis’s website at www.curis.com.

