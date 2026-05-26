Curi Bio Launches the Curiverse™ at MPS 2026: The Industry’s First Closed-Loop Ecosystem for Industrial-Scale, Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Curi Bio’s integrated Cells, Systems, and Data ecosystem now scales to 96-well throughput, unlocking industrial-scale Non-Animal Model (NAM) workflows for pharma drug discovery.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Curiverse--Curi Bio, a global leader in functional human biology, today unveiled the Curiverse™ at the Microphysiological Systems World Summit (MPS) 2026, the industry’s first closed-loop ecosystem unifying assay-ready iPSC-derived cells, automated high-throughput systems, and cloud-based data analytics for industrial-scale 3D human drug discovery. The launch consolidates Curi Bio’s H1 2026 portfolio under a single integrated architecture purpose-built for pharma and biotech screening programs.

As regulators worldwide accelerate the shift to Non-Animal Models (NAMs) in the wake of the FDA Modernization Act 2.0, Curi Bio is breaking the scalability bottleneck that has kept complex 3D tissue models confined to boutique benchtop workflows. The Curiverse delivers the integrated infrastructure pharma and biotech teams need to operationalize NAMs at industrial-scale.

The Power of 3: Cells. Systems. Data.

The Curiverse rests on three integrated pillars that together eliminate the technical burdens of 3D biology and unlock the throughput of modern drug screening demands.

Cells: Assay-ready, patient-specific iPSC-derived cells and isogenic pairs, including the new DM1 Model Suite, eliminate weeks of in-house protocol development, and give teams a turnkey biological foundation.

Assay-ready, patient-specific iPSC-derived cells and isogenic pairs, including the new DM1 Model Suite, eliminate weeks of in-house protocol development, and give teams a turnkey biological foundation. Systems: Automated, high-throughput biosystems scale functional readouts to maximize screening efficiency. Mantarry™, Curi Bio’s established platform for 3D engineered muscle tissue contractility, anchors the portfolio. Joining it at launch: Curi Bio introduces Nautilai Plus ™ , which unifies contractility force and optical readouts in a 96-well format alongside the upgraded Stingray ™ maturation engine, providing the replicate depth and consistency necessary for high-throughput screening.

Automated, high-throughput biosystems scale functional readouts to maximize screening efficiency. Mantarry™, Curi Bio’s established platform for 3D engineered muscle tissue contractility, anchors the portfolio. Joining it at launch: Curi Bio introduces , which unifies contractility force and optical readouts in a 96-well format alongside the upgraded maturation engine, providing the replicate depth and consistency necessary for high-throughput screening. Data: Pulse™, the analytical engine, closes the loop by transforming raw high-throughput data into the metrics that drive go/no-go decisions. Pulse automatically extracts standardized readouts including contractile force, twitch kinetics, and synchronized optical transients (calcium and voltage), so increased throughput accelerates discovery instead of creating downstream data bottlenecks.

Together, these three pillars eliminate the burden of custom assay development and fragmented workflows, so drug discovery teams can move from experiment to decision with speed and consistency that industrial-scale programs demand.

“The bottleneck in drug discovery isn’t just the biology; it’s the integration of Cells, Systems, and Data,” said Dr. Nicholas Geisse, CEO of Curi Bio. “With the Curiverse, we provide the infrastructure for drug discovery teams to make earlier, more confident go/no-go decisions based on high-throughput human functional data, moving human-relevant discovery to industrial scale.”

Curi Bio’s H1 2026 Portfolio: Category-Defining Solutions for High-Throughput Drug Discovery

Curi Bio is introducing a comprehensive suite of technologies purpose-built for high-throughput screening and industrial-scale potency markets:

Nautilai Plus ™: The first multimodal platform to unify direct tissue contractility (force) measurements with simultaneous fluorescence and video readouts in an automation-ready 96-well format.

The first multimodal platform to unify direct tissue contractility (force) measurements with simultaneous fluorescence and video readouts in an automation-ready 96-well format. Stingray™: A next-generation, standalone stimulation engine scaling autonomous, incubator-based maturation and conditioning to 96 samples simultaneously.

A next-generation, standalone stimulation engine scaling autonomous, incubator-based maturation and conditioning to 96 samples simultaneously. 3D Human Neuromuscular Junction (NMJ) Model: A turn-key kit providing reproducible functional readouts of neuron-driven contraction for mechanistic research and disease modeling, offering a human-relevant alternative to replace legacy animal standards like the Mouse Lethality Bioassay.

A turn-key kit providing reproducible functional readouts of neuron-driven contraction for mechanistic research and disease modeling, offering a human-relevant alternative to replace legacy animal standards like the Mouse Lethality Bioassay. Disease-Specific Cell Models: Validated suites including a high-fidelity isogenic MYBPC3 model for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and a 4-line skeletal muscle DM1 panel utilizing isogenic and wild-type controls, engineered for precise dose-response profiling rooted in disease biology.

Validated suites including a high-fidelity isogenic MYBPC3 model for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and a 4-line skeletal muscle DM1 panel utilizing isogenic and wild-type controls, engineered for precise dose-response profiling rooted in disease biology. Optimized Media Lines: New Skeletal Muscle Metabolic, Cardiac, and Motor Neuron media lines formulations that simplify maturation and preserve the physiological relevance of 3D human tissues.

Curi Bio is exhibiting as a Gold Sponsor at MPS 2026 in Washington, D.C., at Booth #121

About Curi Bio

Curi Bio is accelerating the discovery of next-generation human medicines by integrating human cells, systems, and data into a unified ecosystem designed to bridge the gap between preclinical data and clinical results in cardiac, skeletal muscle, and neuromuscular research. By combining assay-ready, iPSC-derived cells with high-throughput biosystems and AI-enabled automated data analysis, Curi Bio provides researchers with a high-throughput path to generating regulatory-grade human functional data. Our mission is to provide researchers with the transformative tools they need to discover safer, more effective medicines, helping patients live longer, healthier lives.

Media Contact: Jacqueline De Rose, Director of Marketing, jacqueline@curibio.com

Sales & General Inquiries: contact@curibio.com