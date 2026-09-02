Curebound Adds Two Accomplished Leaders to Board to Advance Bold Cancer Research

Paula Schneider and Richard Whittington bring deep expertise in organizational leadership, women’s health advocacy, and enterprise transformation to help scale Curebound’s funding and research impact

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CancerChallenge--Curebound, a San Diego-based cancer research accelerator, today announced the addition of Paula Schneider and Richard Whittington to its board of directors. The two leaders bring complementary strengths in corporate strategy, philanthropy and transformation that will help Curebound expand its reach and speed the pace of cancer research from discovery to patients.

Paula Schneider is CEO of the Institute for Advancing Women’s Health and former president and CEO of Susan G. Komen, the world’s largest breast cancer organization. During her tenure at Komen, she unified the organization’s national network of local affiliates into a single entity to increase efficiency and impact. A seasoned public-company CEO, she previously led American Apparel and the Warnaco Swimwear Group and served as a senior advisor at The Gores Group. She is a sought-after speaker on leadership and women’s health and, in 2025, authored the children’s book “Love Stays Strong,” inspired by her own experience with breast cancer.

“As a breast cancer survivor, Curebound’s mission is deeply personal to me. I’ve also spent much of my career working to advance women’s health and improve outcomes for patients, and I’ve seen firsthand how transformative research can change – and save – lives,” said Schneider. “I’m honored to join the Curebound board and help accelerate innovative research and collaboration that can bring better answers and better treatments to patients faster.”

Richard Whittington is a longtime Curebound supporter and member of the organization’s Founders Circle, where he has been a top fundraiser for novel cancer research alongside his wife, Vickey, for multiple years. He advises many of the world’s leading media, telecommunications, and entertainment companies on enterprise transformation, AI, and finance modernization. He recently joined the UCLA Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports Executive Advisory Board.

“I joined Curebound because I believe San Diego has the science and talent to change the future of cancer,” said Whittington. “I’m excited to bring my business experience in technology to help scale Curebound’s impact—connecting people, ideas, and resources to drive earlier detection and better outcomes.”

Curebound CEO Robin Toft says the two leaders are joining the organization’s board at a pivotal time as Curebound continues to scale and accelerate cancer research funding.

“Paula and Richard will help Curebound move cancer discoveries from labs to patients, extending survivorship. Paula brings decades of experience scaling impact across cancer philanthropy, and Richard has been a devoted partner to our mission for years. Their leadership will help us fund bold science and deliver treatments and cures that will give patients and families more time,” Toft said.

About Curebound

Curebound is a community-powered cancer research accelerator dedicated to advancing breakthrough science into cures. By breaking down barriers, investing in high-impact cancer studies and forging powerful collaborations among top scientists, advocates, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, Curebound advances bold science toward better detection and treatments to give patients and families more time. Headquartered in San Diego, a leading global hub for life sciences and cancer research, Curebound is driven by one goal: cures in our lifetime. www.curebound.org.

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