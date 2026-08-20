CURE ALZHEIMER’S FUND APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (CureAlz) announced the nonprofit organization has appointed Stephanie Wasco as the new Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

Wasco will lead CureAlz's brand, marketing, and communications strategy, advancing awareness of the organization's mission to fund research with the highest probability of preventing, slowing, or reversing Alzheimer's disease while strengthening engagement with donors and the public.

"Stephanie brings deep experience communicating complex science and building trusted brands across the life sciences, biomedical research, and nonprofit sectors," said CureAlz CEO Meg Smith. "Her ability to translate scientific discovery into compelling stories will help broaden awareness of our mission and the extraordinary progress being made through Alzheimer's research. We are delighted to welcome her to the CureAlz team."

"I am honored to join CureAlz and help advance its mission to transform our understanding of Alzheimer's disease through bold, collaborative research," said Wasco. "I look forward to supporting the remarkable researchers, donors, and the team who are making this progress possible."

Prior to joining CureAlz, Wasco served as Senior Vice President and Head of Communications for advanced markets at Biocon Biologics. Previously, she was Chief Communications Officer at The Jackson Laboratory and Vice President of Corporate Communications at PerkinElmer. Earlier in her career, she held communications roles in the technology and nonprofit sectors, building expertise across corporate, research, and mission-driven organizations.

About Cure Alzheimer's Fund

Cure Alzheimer's Fund (CureAlz) is a nonprofit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow, or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, CureAlz has provided $270 million to 400 of the world's leading researchers and has achieved a 100% perfect score and a Four-Star rating for 14 consecutive years from Charity Navigator. The organization's unwavering focus on finding a cure is made possible by our Board of Directors, Trustees, and Sustaining Partners who empower CureAlz operations and allow 100% of your gift to support our research program. For more information, visit CureAlz.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Stephanie Wasco



swasco@CureAlz.org



781-304-8614

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SOURCE Alzheimer's Disease Research Foundation