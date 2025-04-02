Cure Adds Chief Content Officer to Senior Leadership Team

Rachel Berman to Lead Strategic Development of Digital Platforms to Amplify Cure’s Mission to Accelerate Healthcare Innovation

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure, a premier healthcare innovation ecosystem headquartered in New York City, today announced the appointment of Rachel Berman, RD, to its senior leadership as Chief Content Officer.

In her role, Berman will lead the development and execution of a comprehensive content strategy that amplifies Cure’s mission to advance health innovation. She will oversee all content initiatives across platforms, ensuring they are engaging, evidence-based, and aligned with the needs of Cure’s diverse ecosystem of researchers, founders, investors, and policymakers.

Berman will also spearhead original storytelling, thought leadership, and educational programming that elevate Cure’s brand and foster deeper connections across the healthcare innovation community.

“Rachel brings an unmatched blend of editorial excellence, health expertise, and strategic vision that aligns perfectly with Cure’s mission to accelerate health breakthroughs and drive engagement across the health innovation community,” said Seema Kumar, CEO of Cure. “Her leadership will be instrumental in shaping powerful narratives and high-impact educational content that inspire innovation, foster collaboration, and provide valuable resources to healthcare entrepreneurs. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Cure team.”

Berman joins Cure with a deep background in digital publishing, including content development, editorial strategy, and brand storytelling. Berman previously served as Senior Vice President and Group General Manager at Dotdash Meredith, where she led business strategy of the largest online destinations for mental health, parenting, and wellness content. Berman also is an advisory board member of Trialbee, which offers digitally driven patient recruitment and retention strategies to optimize clinical trials.

“At such a pivotal time in health care, expanding Cure’s content presents opportunities to not only inform but to grow communities and spark innovation across sectors, therapeutic areas, and geographies,” said Berman. “I look forward to telling the stories that move Cure’s mission forward.”

A registered dietitian, Berman has held clinical care positions at Northwell Health and Columbia University Irving Medical Center. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nutritional sciences from Cornell University and is the author of two books published by John Wiley and Sons, Boosting Your Metabolism For Dummies (2013) and Mediterranean Diet For Dummies (2013 and 2024).

About Cure.

Cure is a premier healthcare innovation ecosystem headquartered in New York City, with a mission to accelerate cures by helping health innovators develop their groundbreaking products and services from concept to commercialization. Cure’s thriving NYC campus includes state-of-the-art research and business facilities, and its digital ecosystem serves as the go-to resource for health innovators. Its dedicated content hub offers expert-driven insights, resources, mentoring, networking, and business services. The on-campus Cure Collaboration Residency companies include startups and established enterprises. Cure also hosts and convenes flagship events and conferences, bringing together thought leaders from across sectors in its premium venues, including an education center, conference center, and iconic rooftop. For more information, please visit wewillcure.com.

