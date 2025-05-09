Cue Biopharma to Host Virtual Investor Event on May 15, 2025

Mobilizing the Immune System: Cue Biopharma's Novel Biologics Portfolio Event

Virtual Event will Feature Key Opinion Leaders Richard DiPaolo, PhD, and Andrew Cope, MD, PhD

BOSTON, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells for the treatment of autoimmune disease and cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET. To register, click here.

The virtual event will feature key opinion leaders (KOLs) Richard DiPaolo, PhD (Saint Louis University) and Andrew Cope, MD, PhD (Centre for Rheumatic Diseases, King's College London). Together with Cue Biopharma's management, they will discuss the Company’s differentiated biologics platform, which has the unique potential to selectively activate and expand disease relevant T cells, with clinical tolerability from the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trials of CUE-101 and CUE-102.

In addition, the event will feature a review of the CUE-400 series, including new preclinical proof-of-concept data for lead candidate, CUE-401, aimed at transforming the standard of care for autoimmune diseases and inflammation. Cue Biopharma will also provide an overview of the CUE-500 program, including CUE-501, recently partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim, engineered to leverage anti-viral killer T cells for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The Company will also provide updates on its CUE-100 series clinical oncology programs.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. Also, a live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the News + Publications section of the Company’s website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Richard DiPaolo, PhD

Richard DiPaolo, PhD currently serves as Full Professor and Chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology & Immunology at Saint Louis University. Dr. DiPaolo leads a successful and well-funded research program focused on inflammation and immune regulation in the contexts of autoimmunity, infection, and cancer. He completed his postdoctoral fellowship with Dr. Ethan Shevach in the Cellular Immunology Section of the NIAID/NIH, where he made significant contributions to the field of regulatory T cells (Tregs). Notably, Dr. DiPaolo was among the first to define the in vivo immunosuppressive functions of Tregs in autoimmune settings. He also played a pivotal role in early studies demonstrating the induction of Foxp3⁺ Tregs in vitro through activation of naïve T cells in the presence of TGF-β and IL-2, as well as their application in cell-based immunotherapies to suppress autoimmunity. Dr. DiPaolo earned his B.A. from the University of Chicago, where he spent four years in the laboratory of Dr. Jeffrey Bluestone studying T cell activation and costimulation. He went on to receive his PhD from Washington University in St. Louis under the mentorship of Dr. Emil Unanue, making key discoveries related to antigen presentation and CD4⁺ T cell responses in the context of immunization and autoimmunity.

About Andrew Cope, MD, PhD

Andrew Cope, MD, PhD graduated in Medicine from the University of London with First Class Honors. After training in general internal medicine at Northwick Park Hospital, The National Hospital for Nervous Diseases and the Royal Brompton Hospital, he trained in rheumatology with Professor Sir Ravinder Maini and Dr. Barbara Ansell CBE. In 1990, he was awarded a Wellcome Trust Clinical Training Fellowship, studying for a PhD in Cytokine Biology with Professor Sir Marc Feldmann at the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology. Following a postdoctoral fellowship with Professor Hugh McDevitt at Stanford University, California, studying transgenic models of autoimmunity, he returned to the Kennedy Institute to set up his own laboratory supported by a Senior Wellcome Fellowship in Clinical Science. In 2005, Andrew Cope was appointed Reader in Molecular Medicine at the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology, and in 2008 was recruited to the Arthritis Research UK Chair in Rheumatology at King’s College London. He is currently Head of the Centre for Rheumatic Diseases at King’s. The Cope lab is housed in 1200m2 of dedicated research space in the Centre for Inflammation Biology and Cancer Immunology (CIBCI) on the Guy’s Campus, a Centre of the School of Immunology and Microbial Sciences. Research focuses on two key themes: defining aberrant pathways of T cell activation and differentiation in the context of chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis; understanding how allelic variants of immunologically important genes contribute to autoimmune disease pathogenesis. His clinical research interests revolve around aspects of inflammatory arthritis, including very early inflammatory arthritis and disease remission states. He is currently Chief Investigator of the RA prevention studies – the APIPPRA and ALTO trials. Professor Cope joined the Board of Trustees of the Kennedy Trust for Rheumatology Research in 2015, where he chairs the Research Sub-Committee. In 2021, after being nominated by the British Society for Rheumatology, he was elected to the EULAR Research Committee, on which he chairs the Clinical Research Sub-Committee.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The Company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells), and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company is led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in immunology and protein engineering as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward­looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding: the Company’s belief that its Immuno-STAT platform stimulates targeted immune modulation through the selective modulation of disease-relevant T cells and the applicability of its platform across many autoimmune diseases and cancers; the Company’s belief that CUE-401 has potential to transform the standard of care for autoimmune diseases and inflammation; the potential therapeutic benefits of CUE-501 and the CUE-500 series and the CUE-100 series; the Company’s ability to advance its Immuno-STAT™ platform; and the Company’s business strategies, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “strategy,” “future,” “vision,” “should,” “target”, “will,” “would,” “likely” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company’s strategies, prospects, product development plans, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the Company’s limited operating history, limited cash and a history of losses; the company’s ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its business operations in the near term and successfully remediate its current “going concern” determination that it does not have sufficient capital on hand to continue operations beyond the next twelve months; the Company’s ability to achieve profitability; potential setbacks in the Company’s research and development efforts including negative or inconclusive results from its preclinical studies or clinical trials or the Company’s ability to replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of its product candidates; serious and unexpected drug-related side effects or other safety issues experienced by participants in clinical trials; its ability to secure required U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other governmental approvals for its product candidates and the breadth of any approved indication; adverse effects caused by public health pandemics, including possible effects on the Company’s operations and clinical trials; delays and changes in regulatory requirements, policy and guidelines including potential delays in submitting required regulatory applications to the FDA; the Company’s reliance on licensors, collaborators, contract research organizations, suppliers and other business partners; the Company’s ability to maintain and enforce necessary patent and other intellectual property protection; competitive factors; general economic and market conditions and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact

Marie Campinell

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Cue Biopharma, Inc.

mcampinell@cuebio.com

Media Contact

Jonathan Pappas

LifeSci Communications

jpappas@lifescicomms.com