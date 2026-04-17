CubitDx Appoints Robert Bujarski and Mark Paiz to Board of Directors to Support Next Phase of Growth

Appointments bring deep diagnostics, operational, and commercialization expertise as Cubit advances its multimodal point-of-care platform

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Diagnostics--Cubit today announced the appointment of Robert Bujarski and Mark Paiz to its Board of Directors. These additions bring decades of leadership experience across diagnostics, healthcare operations, and scaling innovative platforms, and come at a pivotal time as the company advances development of its multimodal point-of-care diagnostic system.

The expansion of the Board reflects Cubit’s commitment to building a disciplined, execution-focused organization as it progresses toward key development, clinical, and regulatory milestones. The company is focused on addressing persistent challenges in point-of-care diagnostics, including fragmented workflows, delayed results, and increasing operational burden on healthcare providers.

Rob Bujarski most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of QuidelOrtho Corporation, where he held broad leadership responsibility across research and development, commercial operations, business development, quality, clinical and regulatory functions, and multiple business units including point-of-care, molecular diagnostics, labs and transfusion medicine. During his tenure, the organization scaled from approximately $60 million in annual revenue to over $3 billion and achieved hundreds of regulatory product clearances globally. He also led business development efforts, including transactions ranging from mergers and acquisitions to licensing and business partnerships.

Mark Paiz brings deep operational and commercialization expertise, having served as Chief Operating Officer of Quidel Corporation, where he led marketing, sales, manufacturing, engineering, quality, and materials management. He is also the founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Sherpa Clinical Packaging, a company specializing in global clinical trial logistics and cold chain management that was successfully built from the ground up, scaled and ultimately acquired in 2018. His experience spans diagnostics, clinical trial operations, and complex product development environments, including leadership roles at Medtronic and Hybritech.

“We are intentional about the people we bring around the table at this stage of the company,” said Kunal Sur, Chief Executive Officer of Cubit. “Rob and Mark each bring a combination of operating experience, strategic perspective, and a deep understanding of what it takes to move from concept to real-world impact. Their guidance will be critical as we continue to execute.”

“Cubit is addressing a set of challenges that anyone who has operated in diagnostics will immediately recognize, fragmented workflows, delayed answers, and increasing pressure on healthcare systems,” said Rob Bujarski. “What stands out to me is the team’s focus on building something practical and scalable, while also innovative. I’m excited to support the company as it moves into its next phase.”

“Joining the Board of Directors of Cubit is an opportunity to work with a team that is building with intent,” said Mark Paiz. “The innovation is clear, but what really matters at this stage is the discipline in driving it forward.” I believe in the people leading this effort and the vision they are advancing, and I’m excited to help guide the next phase of growth.”

Cubit continues to advance the development of its multimodal platform with a focus on delivering practical, scalable solutions that improve patient care and operational efficiency. The company expects to reach key development milestones over the coming quarters as it prepares for clinical validation.

About Cubit

Cubit is developing a multimodal point-of-care diagnostic platform designed to integrate molecular and immunoassay testing into a single, scalable system. The platform will address limitations in existing workflows by enabling faster, more efficient diagnostic decision-making at the point of care.

For more information, visit https://www.cubitdx.com/

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