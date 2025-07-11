CS Genetics Launches 96-Sample SimpleCell™ Kit, Delivering Same-Day Single Cell RNA-Seq at Population Scale

New high-throughput format expands the SimpleCell product line, empowering researchers to run larger, more complex studies with unprecedented ease and efficiency.

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Genetics, a privately held genomics technology company, today announced the commercial launch of its 96-sample SimpleCell 3' Gene Expression Kit, further expanding the capabilities of its SimpleCell platform for scalable, cost-efficient single cell RNA sequencing.

This new high-throughput format joins the existing 8- and 16-sample kits, giving researchers unmatched flexibility to scale their studies from exploratory pilot experiments to large cohort or population-scale designs.

"With the 96-sample kit, we're enabling a new tier of throughput and efficiency in single cell genomics," said Bill Colston, PhD, CEO of CS Genetics. "This launch marks a major milestone in our mission to make high-resolution biology accessible at scale."

A New Standard for Throughput in Single Cell Studies

Designed to simplify and streamline large experiments, the new 96-sample kit allows researchers to:

Process up to 96 independent samples in parallel with a single kit

Maintain data consistency and quality across large experimental designs

Significantly reduce per-sample cost and processing time

The SimpleCell platform continues to stand out for its instrument-free, same-day workflow, compatibility with standard lab equipment, and exceptional data quality. With the added throughput of the 96-sample kit, SimpleCell is now well-suited for a new generation of large-scale studies, including high-throughput screening, multi-condition assays, and AI-driven discovery workflows that rely on rich and scalable single cell datasets.

"Large-scale 'omics' technologies have long been a cornerstone of our work with the 120,000+ pediatric biobank collection at the Center for Applied Genomics (CAG)," said Hákon Hákonarson, MD, PhD, Director of the CAG at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "We're excited about the potential of the 96-sample SimpleCell kit, which could be truly transformative by enabling us to generate high-quality single cell data across diverse sample sets more efficiently and at significantly lower cost, especially when integrated with our existing automation workflows."

Availability

The SimpleCell 96-sample 3' Gene Expression Kit is now available for commercial order. To learn more or request a quote, visit www.csgenetics.com/simple-cell.

About CS Genetics

CS Genetics is a privately held genomics-technology company based in San Diego, California. The company has developed a radically new, instrument-free platform for single-cell genomics with disruptive simplicity, speed, and scalability that will launch a new era of NGS-based cellular analysis. The company's technology leverages a molecular process known as Kinetic Confinement that is categorically different to other single cell technologies, and plugs seamlessly into standard, widespread lab infrastructure. The company holds a large global intellectual property estate covering its single cell platform and related reagent, workflow, manufacturing and application technologies. For more information, visit www.csgenetics.com.

