CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB: CSDX) Accelerates Global Expansion with Key Regulatory Milestones and Record Growth

CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB:CSDX) ("CSDX" or "the Company"), a pioneering leader in innovative diagnostic and protective solutions, today announced a series of transformative advancements as it resumes full-scale operations. With groundbreaking progress on its flagship products, CS-Protect Hydrogel and MEDUSA, alongside a strategic capital raise and enhanced financial reporting, CSDX is poised to capture significant market share in the U.S. and international arenas.

"As we resume our regular business activities, I am thrilled to update our shareholders and partners on the remarkable progress of our group's initiatives" said the President of CS Diagnostics Corp. "These developments underscore our commitment to innovation, regulatory excellence, and sustainable growth, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in our journey."

CSDX's CS-Protect Hydrogel is advancing rapidly toward market readiness. The Company's application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is actively under review, with anticipation building for formal authorization. In a bold move to secure global intellectual property protection, CSDX has simultaneously initiated patent filings for CS-Protect Hydrogel in the USA, Europe, the UAE, and six additional strategic countries. This proactive strategy ensures the product is primed for swift commercialization upon FDA approval, positioning CSDX at the forefront of cutting-edge hydrogel technology.

Meanwhile, MEDUSA - CSDX's revolutionary protective solution - has achieved full authorization in both the UAE and Europe, marking a major victory in its international rollout. The product's application with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to progress under review. Manufactured by Gulf Centre Group (CGCE) in the United Arab Emirates under the ownership of CS Interpharm General Trading, MEDUSA is experiencing surging demand from key sectors including hospitals, hotels, and schools. This momentum has propelled a staggering 75% increase in CSI's turnover for 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, when CSI audited financials reported $3.5 million. Preparations for the European market are in high gear, with compliant labeling already in production and initial shipments slated for October 2025. Existing CSDX CSPharma customers - comprising leading hospitals and clinics - are eagerly anticipating MEDUSA's arrival, which is projected to drive substantial international revenue growth.

Building on this momentum, CSDX is gearing up to launch its Regulation D offering, initially announced in August 2025. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the team, the offering is on track to go live in the coming days. This pivotal capital raise will fuel the acceleration of CS-Protect Hydrogel and MEDUSA into the U.S. and other global markets, while bolstering the Company's sales force and amplifying marketing initiatives to meet ambitious growth forecasts.

In a further commitment to transparency and governance, CSDX expects to become a fully Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-reporting company by the end of September 2025. The Company will also take immediate steps to consolidate the financials of its group of companies, providing stakeholders with a clearer, more unified view of its robust performance.

These initiatives reflect CSDX's unwavering dedication to delivering value to shareholders and revolutionizing the diagnostics and protection landscape. With regulatory hurdles clearing and market demand soaring, CSDX is on the cusp of unprecedented success.

*About CS Diagnostics Corp.*

CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB: CSDX) is a dynamic company focused on developing and commercializing advanced diagnostic tools and protective solutions for healthcare, hospitality, and educational sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, CSDX leverages innovation and strategic partnerships to drive growth and improve outcomes across global markets.

For further information please visit https://csdcorp.us

or contact Investor Relations at info@csdcorp.us

*Forward-Looking Statements*

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein because of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

