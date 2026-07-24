Crux Collaborates with Novo Nordisk to Offer Access to Wegovy® and Other Obesity Management Medications

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crux, a benefits operating system that connects employers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and benefit solution providers, today announced a collaboration with global healthcare company Novo Nordisk to expand affordable and simplified access to authentic anti-obesity medications (AOMs) like Wegovy® for employer health plans across the United States.

Through an alternative pharmacy benefit structure, the agreement will allow Crux to deliver a dedicated carve-out solution that provides employers and their employees with predictable, transparent pricing for Novo Nordisk AOMs obtained from a licensed NovoCare Network Pharmacy.

“Employers are looking for clear, responsible, and affordable ways to support obesity care and eligible employees deserve access to that care without unnecessary hurdles. Our collaboration with Novo Nordisk allows us to deliver both,” said Crux Co-Founder Chip Nash. “By pairing transparent pricing with straightforward access, we’re helping companies offer a benefit that delivers greater choice, is easier to administer, and is simple to navigate.”

This collaboration marks a significant expansion of the Crux platform, where employers and their employees receive upfront pricing for FDA-approved Wegovy®, with no markups, rebate requirements, or hidden fees. Through Crux, employers will be able to help further lower medication costs for employees by making tax-advantaged contributions via a health reimbursement arrangement (HRA), which are then applied at point of sale so there are no reimbursements or claims to process. Crux supports HRA plan design and contribution application, and helps employers meet compliance requirements, including high-deductible health plan monitoring and deductible tracking.

“People living with obesity deserve treatment options that are easier to access and grounded in trust, and employers are playing an increasingly important role in making that possible,” said Tom Scales, senior vice president, Market Access and Public Affairs at Novo Nordisk. “Our collaboration with Crux is another way we are meeting patients where they are by making authentic, FDA-approved Novo Nordisk medicines available through a model that gives employers more predictability and employees a clearer path to care.”

About Crux Health

Crux is a benefits operating system that connects employers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and benefit solution providers. By managing the compliance and financial transaction layer, Crux reduces administrative burden on employers and gives them choice in how they build their benefits. Crux contracts directly with manufacturers and passes their pricing through at cost, with no markups, rebates, or hidden fees. Employers fund the benefit through a tax-advantaged HRA, starting with FDA-approved specialty medications. Crux serves employers of every size, from the Fortune 500 to single-employee businesses. Headquartered in McLean, Va., Crux is backed by Red Cell Partners.

press@redcellpartners.com