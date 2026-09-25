New cross-linked hyaluronic acid filler replaces saypha® volume Lidocaine, offering physicians a more versatile solution for both midface volumization and nasolabial folds

LEOBENDORF, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aestheticmedicine--Croma-Pharma introduces saypha® volume prime Lidocaine, a cross-linked hyaluronic acid dermal filler that replaces saypha® volume Lidocaine within the company's saypha® portfolio. The new product offers physicians a more versatile solution with expanded indications for both midface volumization and nasolabial folds, backed by strong clinical data. 1,2

saypha® volume prime Lidocaine demonstrated non-inferiority to comparatora in a randomized, subject- and evaluator-blinded, controlled, non-inferiority multicenter, parallel group comparison study with almost 500 patients.2 In the clinical evaluation, a high patient satisfaction highlights improved midface fullness, smoothness and contour, consistent with a rheologic profile designed to provide volumization in the mobile midface.b,2

With saypha® volume prime Lidocaine, Croma-Pharma further strengthens its product range, reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to scientific excellence and continuous product innovation, and providing healthcare professionals and their patients with a reliable, evidence-based solution from a single trusted source.

The transition will begin at the end of September 2026 and roll out gradually across markets, subject to respective local registration timelines.

A. saypha® volume prime Lidocaine demonstrated non-inferiority to Juvéderm® Voluma XC at Week 24, achieving responder rates of 87.9% versus 83.9%, respectively, and meeting the predefined non-inferiority criterion. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ NCT05386030. B. >85% of subjects reported being satisfied with the smoothness, fullness and contour of their midface at Week 4 after initial treatment with saypha® volume prime Lidocaine, with satisfaction remaining high at Week 24 and Week 48 (>65%) based on FACE-Q questionnaires "Satisfaction with Outcome" and "Satisfaction with Cheeks." FACE-Q is a U.S. registered trademark of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065. 1 Instructions for use (IFU). 2 Data on file.

About Croma-Pharma GmbH

CROMA-PHARMA is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing minimally invasive aesthetics market, and one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of premium-quality hyaluronic acid (HA) syringes. Founded in 1976 by the pharmacist couple Gerhard and Karin Prinz, Croma-Pharma has evolved from a family pharmacy into a globally operating Austrian company headquartered near Vienna, where it also runs its state-of-the-art, fully automated HA manufacturing plant. The company employs around 400 people, making its products available in over 80 countries worldwide. Croma-Pharma offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio covering all key treatment categories in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Its range includes botulinum toxin, a broad selection of hyaluronic acid fillers, lifting threads (PDO threads), polynucleotide injectables, HA skin booster, skincare, as well as autologous PRP I Fluid-PRF medical device. With this full-face approach, Croma-Pharma provides aesthetic professionals and their patients with safe, effective, and reliable solutions from a single trusted source. In 2026, the company surpassed 130 million syringes produced, further strengthening its position as one of Europe’s leading HA manufacturers. Building on its heritage in orthopedics and ophthalmology, Croma-Pharma is re-entering the orthopedics market in 2026, marking a strategic expansion beyond aesthetics and reinforcing its roots in medical applications.

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH

Victoria Szafraniec

Global Digital Media & PR Manager

Cromazeile 2

A-2100 Leobendorf

Telefon: +43 676 846 868 494

E-Mail: victoria.szafraniec@croma.at

Web: www.cromapharma.com