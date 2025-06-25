Cristcot Highlights Engagement with GI Community at 2025 GI ReConnect Annual Meeting

Company Builds on Late-Stage Clinical Progress and Continues Momentum in Ulcerative Colitis

CONCORD, Mass., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cristcot, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing innovative therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, participated in the 5th annual GI ReConnect meeting in Aurora, Colorado, as a Gold Sponsor. The conference convened leading gastroenterologists from academic institutions and community practices across the country to explore evolving approaches in gastroenterology (GI) care.

During the conference, Cristcot hosted a dedicated medical exchange meeting with GI thought leaders to discuss current trends in ulcerative colitis (UC) treatment and highlight progress on its pivotal, Phase 3 CESSA study for the treatment of UC. The Company has continued to receive strong positive feedback as it advances its novel investigational hydrocortisone acetate (HCA) 90 mg suppository administered with Cristcot's proprietary Sephure® suppository applicator, towards commercial approval and launch. In the coming year, the Company plans to continue its meaningful engagement with the clinicians who are shaping the future of care and treatment for UC patients.

"We were thrilled to sponsor this year's GI ReConnect and continue to receive support from esteemed colleagues and thought leaders in gastroenterology on our efforts in addressing the needs of UC patients," said Jennifer J. Davagian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cristcot. "Currently the Company is in a period of immense momentum as we work to advance our late-stage UC program and continue to foster our deep partnerships with the GI community. Events like this help ensure our mission alignment with the real world needs of patients and providers as we pursue our maturing clinical pipeline."

"The GI ReConnect forum provides a unique opportunity for thoughtful, real-time dialogue between companies developing new therapies and the physicians who ultimately bring those therapies to patients," said Raj Devarajan, MD, Global Medical Advisor, Cristcot. "Hearing firsthand from leading gastroenterologists about trends in UC care provides essential information to inform and strengthen the Company's clinical strategies and ensure we are focused on the latest developments for patients in need of new solutions."

Cristcot's participation in GI ReConnect is part of the Company's broader effort to expand its presence and partnerships within the field of gastroenterology. The Company plans to attend several additional GI-focused scientific meetings in 2025.

About Cristcot's HCA 90 mg Suppository

Cristcot's investigational HCA 90 mg suppository formulation is a novel therapy delivered using the Sephure® suppository applicator, the small-volume suppository ensures precise placement, minimizing discomfort and leakage. This innovative delivery system may enhance patient compliance. Unlike traditional corticosteroid treatments, the suppository's differentiated mechanism of action allows for rapid release and localized efficacy, reducing systemic exposure.

About Ulcerative Colitis

UC is a life-long, chronic gastrointestinal autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation and ulcers in the lining of the large intestine, including the rectum and sometimes, all or part of the colon. Symptoms often include rectal bleeding, profuse diarrhea, bowel urgency, tenesmus, and abdominal pain significantly impacting patients' quality of life. UC flares originate in the rectum, and untreated inflammation can progress to more extensive disease, leading to hospitalization or surgery. There is no cure for UC and, breakthrough flares, even while taking maintenance medication, is a known characteristic of the disease profile. Over 55% of UC patients experience 3-5 flares annually, with many reporting debilitating effects on daily activities, work, and mental health. Despite existing treatments, patients experience intermittent flares and often change therapies as a measure to treat increased disease activity. The time of transition between one treatment to another is further complicated while waiting for the new therapy to reach full efficacy potential. Gaps remain in addressing flares quickly and effectively, highlighting the need for targeted therapies that can provide rapid symptom relief and remission.

About Cristcot

Cristcot is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The Company's lead asset, a novel hydrocortisone acetate suppository, is positioned to become the first line therapy for ulcerative colitis. Cristcot's diversified pipeline includes investigational development programs for ulcerative colitis, acute pancreatitis, hemorrhoid disease and other inflammatory gastrointestinal indications with an emphasis on innovative, patient-centric solutions. The company is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

