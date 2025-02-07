SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

February 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025 after the market closes. Company management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, February 27 @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Domestic: 1-800-267-6316
International: 1-203-518-9783
Conference ID: CRNXQ4

Webcast: Participants can use the dial-in numbers above OR access the live webcast via a direct link (HERE) or by visiting the Events section of the Crinetics website. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants connect at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of www.crinetics.com.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Crinetics’ lead development candidate, paltusotine, is the first investigational once-daily, oral, selective somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) nonpeptide agonist that is in clinical development for acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Atumelnant is currently in development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule, new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease (including thyroid eye disease), diabetes, obesity and GPCR-targeted oncology indications.

Investors:
Gayathri Diwakar
Head of Investor Relations
gdiwakar@crinetics.com
(858) 345-6340

Media:
Natalie Badillo
Head of Corporate Communications
nbadillo@crinetics.com
(858) 345-6075

