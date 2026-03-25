Cresilon Named One of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

Ranked No. 1 in the medical devices category and No. 46 on Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies list

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon has been named to Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2026. The company ranked No. 1 in the medical devices category and No. 46 overall. This marks the second time Cresilon has earned the top spot in its category, after first being recognized in 2024.

"Being named one of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies and ranked No. 1 in medical devices again speaks to the work our team is doing every day," said Joe Landolina, co-founder and CEO of Cresilon. "We started Cresilon with a clear mission to save lives. Today, TRAUMAGEL is in the hands of first responders and trauma care providers across the country and making a real impact. This recognition reflects the progress we've made and the real-world impact our solution is having in trauma care."

Since its last recognition, Cresilon has advanced its hemostatic technology and expanded its reach. TRAUMAGEL® received FDA clearance in August 2024 and launched nationwide in January 2025. Clinical use cases reported by critical care providers show TRAUMAGEL saved at least one life per day on average in 2025. The product is now used by first responders and hospitals across the U.S. to control bleeding quickly and help prevent death from severe blood loss, which accounts for more than 35% of prehospital deaths.

By the end of 2025, TRAUMAGEL was in use across all targeted care settings, including law enforcement, fire, EMS, and hospital trauma teams. The product is also being evaluated by the U.S. military and has been fielded by select units. To support this growth, Cresilon expanded its manufacturing footprint to 55,000 square feet at its state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility in Brooklyn.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. This year's list highlights businesses shaping industry and culture through innovation. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company also recognized 720 organizations across 59 sectors and regions.

To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress across industries and regions. They evaluate thousands of submissions through a competitive process. The result is a global look at innovation, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change. They drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are setting the pace for their industries and showing what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees is available at fastcompany.com. It will also appear on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

About Cresilon



Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic medical devices using its proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology stops bleeding in seconds. Its current and future product lines target trauma care, biosurgery, and animal health. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. The company has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies and named an EMS World Innovation Awards winner for TRAUMAGEL. For more information, visit www.cresilon.com.

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SOURCE Cresilon