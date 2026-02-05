SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Crescent Biopharma to Present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

February 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 in New York on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.crescentbiopharma.com/events-presentations, and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma’s vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies either as single agents or as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:

Amy Reilly
Chief Communications Officer
amy.reilly@crescentbiopharma.com
617-465-0586


Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo showing male and female server engineers working on laptop in data center
Job Trends
10 Companies Hiring IT Professionals Now
January 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of female scientist in laboratory entering notes on computer
Job Trends
12 Companies Hiring R&D Professionals Now
January 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner