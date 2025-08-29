SUBSCRIBE
Crescent Biopharma to Present at September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CBIO), a biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in September:

  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025, fireside chat on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York.
  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 5:35 p.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.crescentbiopharma.com/news-events/events, and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Crescent Biopharma
Crescent Biopharma’s vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates. By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies either as single agents or as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

Contact
Amy Reilly
Chief Communications Officer
amy.reilly@crescentbiopharma.com
617-465-0586


Massachusetts Events
